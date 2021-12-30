Woman shot at Memphis Walgreens dies, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed after being shot at a Memphis Walgreens, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD said that the woman was shot at a Walgreens on South Perkins Rd. in Parkway Village around 1 p.m. She did not survive her injuries.

Woman shot at Memphis Walgreens Memphis Police searched for evidence after a woman was shot at a Walgreens on Wednesday. When FOX13 crews made the scene, the back window of a black car in the parking lot appeared to have been shot out. (WHBQ)

According to police, the gunman sped off in a white van.

When FOX13 crews arrived, evidence markers surrounded a black car in the parking lot. The back window of that car appeared to have been busted out and an evidence marker sat on the trunk near the window.

Anyone with information on this crime or the person responsible is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

