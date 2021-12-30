ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen Curry’s new partner in crime available to return for Warriors

basketball-addict.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden State Warriors have gotten some great news as Jordan Poole is not on the injury...

www.basketball-addict.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s Net Worth In 2022

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2022. The 11-year NBA vet has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry reveals ‘nerdy stuff’ he learned from Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki

Former Dallas Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki is set to have his jersey retired ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. One of the best shooters the NBA has ever seen, Nowitzki paved the way for shooting big men by redefining what a power forward’s job description is. Along the way, he captivated aspiring three-point shooters, such as Warriors star Stephen Curry. Curry was asked about Nowitzki and laughed at the moment the two shared on the court during the 2015 All-Star game, when Curry threw up an alley-oop lob to Nowitzki, who slammed it home. However, above all, Curry thinks of the “nerdy stuff” he learned from the Mavs legend.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Jordan Poole
wgnradio.com

Mavs set to retire Nowitzki’s 41 against Curry, Warriors

DALLAS (AP) — The concourse of Dirk Nowitzki’s old home arena displayed memorabilia from the franchise icon’s career as the Dallas Mavericks prepared for a ceremony to retire his No. 41 after a game against Stephen Curry and Golden State. The Mavericks were honoring Nowitzki on Wednesday...
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great News#The Golden State Warriors#The Denver Nuggets#Clutchpoints
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ heated exchange with 50-year old coach, Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Mic

Kyrie Irving and his willful ignorance finally beat the Brooklyn Nets

After 35 games, some cringeworthy Instagram posts, and a very public battle between a multibillion dollar franchise and one of its star players, the Kyrie Irving saga is moving closer to its end. And Irving — along with willful ignorance — won out. On Wednesday, the basketball superstar will make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets in a road game against the Indiana Pacers, a move that comes after the Nets’ roster has been besieged in recent weeks by injuries and a Covid surge.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala’s $20 million Jordan Poole declaration

The Golden State Warriors’ dynasty is best known for stars such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. However, while those stars have been critical to the Warriors’ success, players such as Andre Iguodala, who have starred in their roles, have also been just as important. Iguodala, who found his niche in Golden State, has taken teammate Jordan Poole under his wing.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James On What He Wants For His And Bronny’s Future: “I Want To Be On The Court With Him. I Think That Will Be An Unbelievable Moment.”

LeBron James has recently turned 37-years-old, but the King still seems to have a lot in his tank. Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, James has continued to impress fans with his phenomenal performances. In fact, if the Los Angeles Lakers end up as a top-4 seed in the West, LBJ might even have a chance of winning the regular-season MVP award.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy