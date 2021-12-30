ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Eric Bledsoe has big 4th quarter, Clippers hold off Celtics

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1euqEe_0dYmIFlv00

Eric Bledsoe scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, hitting a key 3-pointer down the stretch, to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Boston Celtics 91-82 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Morris had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Terance Mann and Luke Kennard each added 17 points for the Clippers. Los Angeles ended a two-game skid and completed a season sweep of the Celtics on a night both clubs were short-handed.

“They showed their vet savvyness,” Mann said about Bledsoe and Morris. “They showed why they’re long-time players in this league. They helped close the game out for us. They showed what they do best."

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 30 points. Robert Williams had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Al Horford added nine points with 10 rebounds for the Celtics, who couldn't overcome a woeful shooting night from three-point range. Boston made just 4 of 42 3-pointers and was 1 for 18 from beyond-the-arc in the fourth quarter.

"We missed a lot of easy looks," said Brown, who went 1-for-13 on 3-pointers.

The Clippers were without star forward Paul George for a third straight game with a torn ligament in his right elbow that could keep him out up to a month. But Los Angeles, which had lost five of six, led most of the game.

Boston was missing scoring leader Jayson Tatum, who was placed on the COVID-19 health and safety protocols list on Monday, and starting guard Marcus Smart, who was out with a hand injury.

Down 10 early in the third quarter, the Celtics used a 12-2 run midway through the quarter to tie it at 57. The Clippers took a 69-63 lead into the fourth.

Boston opened the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run, pulling to 71-70 on a pair of free throws by Brodric Thomas and taking a one-point lead on a putback by Romeo Langford with 9:30 left to play. The Clippers regained control, with Bledsoe hitting a 3-pointer from the top of the key for an 86-78 lead with 2:05 left.

Boston coach Ime Ukoda said the shooting woes were a combination of factors, including trying to get the Clippers out of their zone defense that was so effective with Boston missing shot after shot.

“That’s what they’re trying to do — protect the paint and make us take those threes,” Ukoda said.

HOME COURT

Mann, who grew up nearby in Lowell, Mass., said he had played at TD Garden before but this was his first start as a pro in Boston. He said he had nearly 50 people in the stands, spread out throughout the arena to cheer him on.

“It’s a dream come true,” Mann said. “I used to come here and sit all the way at the top in the halo and wish that I could be on that floor one day and I am. To start in front of almost 50 people ... is amazing."

OUCH

Robert Williams needed a few minutes after landing hard face-first while diving for a loose ball with 5:49 left in the fourth. Williams was able to get back to his feet and received an appreciative ovation for the hustle play as he headed to the locker room. Williams was back within a few minutes and checked back into the game with 2:45 remaining. Williams had 10 of Boston's 21 offensive rebounds.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Ivica Zubac had 14 rebounds. ... Morris, who played two seasons for Boston, made five of his first six shots and led all scorers with 12 points in the first quarter. The Clippers won the first meeting 114-111 on Dec. 8 after being swept by Boston last season. ... G Reggie Jackson, missed his fourth straight game after being placed on the COVID-19 safety protocol list last week. G Jay Scrubb, F Moses Wright and G Brandon Boston Jr. were also on the protocol list and F Nicolas Batum missed his second straight game with a right ankle sprain.

Celtics: In addition to Tatum missing his second game of the season, Boston was also without G Marcus Smart for the second straight game because of a cut on his hand. Boston still had a long list of players on the safety protocol list with five others — C Bruno Fernando, C Enes Freedom, G C.J. Miles, F Aaron Nesmith and G Dennis Schroder.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Toronto on Friday night.

Celtics: Host Phoenix on Friday.

——

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Newsbug.info

Reggie Jackson, Eric Bledsoe have found roles in shaky Clippers lineup

Compared with the rest of the NBA, the Clippers' most-used lineup this season has been barely used. Sixteen teams boast a lineup that has played more than the 358 possessions shared by Reggie Jackson, Eric Bledsoe, Paul George, Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac — including one team, the exceptionally healthy Utah Jazz, that has two lineups with more, according to Cleaning The Glass.
NBA
NBA

Magic Unable to Hold Off Celtics in Overtime Loss

NBA games are filled with runs. Some are more substantial than others, and on Sunday in Boston, the most important one came in the final few minutes of regulation. The Celtics used an 18-4 run in the final 4 ½ minutes to force overtime, where led by Jaylen Brown, who scored a career-best 50 points, they fended off the Orlando Magic 116-111.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Are Getting Healthy Again At A Good Time

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics will be close to whole again when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. It’s coming at a great moment for the team to finally start making some moves up the Eastern Conference standings. Jayson Tatum was back to seeing live action at practice on Tuesday and is set to return Wednesday night following his stint in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol. Enes Freedom also practiced and has been cleared of protocol, while forward Aaron Nesmith is still awaiting negative tests. Boston big man Rob Williams was also on the practice floor Tuesday, and...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Bruno Fernando
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Romeo Langford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Jay Scrubb
clipsnation.com

Clippings: The Clippers are leaning on Eric Bledsoe for his durability

Eric Bledsoe scored 27 points and tied a season-high with four made 3-pointers in the Clippers’ improbable win over Brooklyn Saturday. But the number that really stands out from Bledsoe’s stat line is 37, as in the number of games Bledsoe has now played this season, which just happens to be all of the Clippers’ games thus far.
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ heated exchange with 50-year old coach, Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
Mic

Kyrie Irving and his willful ignorance finally beat the Brooklyn Nets

After 35 games, some cringeworthy Instagram posts, and a very public battle between a multibillion dollar franchise and one of its star players, the Kyrie Irving saga is moving closer to its end. And Irving — along with willful ignorance — won out. On Wednesday, the basketball superstar will make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets in a road game against the Indiana Pacers, a move that comes after the Nets’ roster has been besieged in recent weeks by injuries and a Covid surge.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James On What He Wants For His And Bronny’s Future: “I Want To Be On The Court With Him. I Think That Will Be An Unbelievable Moment.”

LeBron James has recently turned 37-years-old, but the King still seems to have a lot in his tank. Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, James has continued to impress fans with his phenomenal performances. In fact, if the Los Angeles Lakers end up as a top-4 seed in the West, LBJ might even have a chance of winning the regular-season MVP award.
NBA
bleachernation.com

The New York Knicks Have Now Added Two More Former Bulls

Not one … not two … not three … not four … not five …. The New York Knicks can’t keep their hands off former Bulls. Already with Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson on the roster to go along with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have welcomed two more familiar faces to Madison Square Garden.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

498K+
Followers
125K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy