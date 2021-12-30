ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Weegar, Verhaeghe help rally Panthers past Rangers 4-3

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11TSn3_0dYmID0T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OIkzD_0dYmID0T00

MacKenzie Weegar, Carter Verhaeghe and Anthony Duclair scored in the third period to rally the Florida Panthers past the New York Rangers 4-3 on Wednesday night as both teams returned from an extended holiday break.

Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers, who have lost four of five. Chris Kreider also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

Anton Lundell scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots.

Weegar fired a wrist shot high to Shesterkin’s stick side for his first goal of the season, tying it 2-all at 5:56 of the third.

“When I got that first goal, all the boys had smiles for me and were patting me on the back,” Weegar said. "They’re all happy for me and hopefully many more can come from that.”

Verhaeghe netted the go-ahead goal with a wrist shot from the left circle at 10:31.

Duclair’s goal, his 10th, gave the Panthers a 4-2 advantage at 14:40.

Kreider scored at 19:15 after the Rangers pulled Shesterkin for an extra skater.

It was the Panthers’ first game in 13 days and the Rangers’ first in 12 following the NHL's extended Christmas break because of rising COVID-19 cases.

“It was fun to be back," Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette said. "The guys were energetic. They played with a lot of enthusiasm, energy, compete. It was fun to watch that.”

The Rangers went ahead 2-1 at 12:43 of the second period when Zibanejad scored his eighth goal by firing in a feed from Panarin.

“The second was the best period by far for us. We dominated, I thought. Played really strong hockey," Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. "And then the third, we just didn’t seem to have the (same) energy as we did in the second.”

Lundell scored off a rebound to tie it 1-all at 5:09 of the second. It was the rookie’s sixth goal.

Panarin scored his 10th goal to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 11:08 of the first. Panarin, shadowed by defenseman Aaron Ekblad as he skated toward the net, pulled the puck between his legs before slipping a soft backhand past Bobrovsky.

“I practiced it the last three days,” Panarin said of the move. “I saw the world (junior) championships and saw a couple of young guys do it, and I remember Kreider doing it pretty well. I realized, ‘Why I’m not doing it?'”

NOTES: Six of seven Panthers who had been in COVID-19 protocol returned. Sam Bennett, Ekblad, Radko Gudas, Ryan Lomberg, Brandon Montour and Verhaeghe all played. Frank Vatrano was scratched. … Florida also welcomed back Aleksander Barkov, Maxim Mamin and Mason Marchment from injuries, and Gus Forsling from a non-COVID-19 illness. … Gallant coached the Panthers for parts of three seasons (2014-16) and led them to an Atlantic Division title in 2015-16. ... Panarin has a nine-game point streak (three goals, 13 assists) vs. the Panthers. ... New York had been 10-0-3 when leading after two periods.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night.

Panthers: Host the Lightning on Thursday night.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Streaking Rangers roll past Oilers, 4-1

First, the Rangers swept a New Year’s weekend home-and-home series against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Then they beat two of the best players in the world, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. So things already are coming in twos in 2022 for the Blueshirts –...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Anthony Duclair
Person
Anton Lundell
Person
Brandon Montour
Person
Aaron Ekblad
Person
Mackenzie Weegar
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Ryan Lomberg
Person
Carter Verhaeghe
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Frank Vatrano
Person
Mason Marchment
Person
Radko Gudas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Panthers#The New York Rangers 4 3#19 15
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
ABC News

Struggling Edmonton Oilers lose star Connor McDavid, Derek Ryan after positive COVID-19 tests

Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid has tested positive for COVID-19, coach Dave Tippett announced after practice Tuesday. Forward Derek Ryan also tested positive, and neither participated in practice, with Tippett telling reporters that the two were scheduled for another test later Tuesday, and the struggling team will just have to "see where they're at."
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

498K+
Followers
125K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy