Any long-running franchise is going to have a black sheep in its flock. Zelda has The Adventure of Link, Final Fantasy has the SaGa-codifying FFII, and Super Mario famously “Mariofied” a successor out of Doki Doki Panic for western audiences. Something unrecognizable can still feel familiar, a design philosophy several sequels from the 80s abided by. Fire Emblem’s answer to this phenomenon was Gaiden, a Famicom game that heavily downplayed Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light’s strategic elements in favor of a straighter RPG. Flat map design, an emphasis on combat, and the inclusion of explorable areas offer something quite different from the rest of the series. All this disconnect is ultimately what made Gaiden the perfect fit for a remake. Released at the tail-end of the 3DS’ lifecycle, Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia turned one of the most inconsequential games in the franchise into a bonafide must-play.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO