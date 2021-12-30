ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Several West Alabama Counties

By Dre Day
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa Thread
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pickens, Greene and Sumter counties until 8:15p. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN PICKENS...NORTHERN GREENE AND NORTHWESTERN SUMTER COUNTIES... AT 727 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM...

tuscaloosathread.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

West Alabama Could See Snow with Winter Weather Advisory

Large portions of West Alabama could possibly see up to a half inch of snowfall Sunday evening as a cold front moves throughout the state. Temperatures across the state are expected to drop as a cold front moves through late Sunday afternoon, as rainfall changes to snowfall around 6 p.m.The winter weather advisory applies to several North and West Alabama counties from 6 p.m. Sunday until 3 a.m. Monday.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, AL
City
Aliceville, AL
City
Knoxville, AL
City
West Greene, AL
County
Sumter County, AL
State
Alabama State
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Panola, AL
County
Pickens County, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Police in Tuscaloosa, Alabama Prevent Possible Suicide on Hugh Thomas Bridge Wednesday

Police officers in Tuscaloosa were able to prevent a possible suicide attempt Wednesday afternoon on the Hugh Thomas Bridge, officials have confirmed to the Tuscaloosa Thread. Stephanie Taylor, the public information officer for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said a concerned passerby called dispatchers around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to report that a man was threatening to jump from the northbound lanes of the bridge into the Black Warrior River below.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Special Weather Statement Issued For Pickens, Tuscaloosa, and Greene Counties

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for parts of our listening area by the National Weather Service in Birmingham:. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Tuscaloosa, southeastern Pickens and northern Greene Counties through 1145 PM CST... At 1108 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Johnston Lake, or near Aliceville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Aliceville, Union, Knoxville, Benevola, Johnston Lake, Mantua, Jena, Snoddy, Pleasant Ridge, Ralph, Pioneer and Lewiston. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Central Alabama#Extreme Weather#New West Greene#Mantua
Tuscaloosa Thread

Police Investigating Fatal New Year’s Eve Quadruple Stabbing in Pickens County, Alabama

Police in Pickens County are investigating a New Year's Eve Stabbing that left one man dead and three other people injured. Andy Hamlin, the district attorney in Pickens County, said police officers in Reform, Alabama were called to a residence on Third Street Northeast around 9 p.m. on December 31st on reports that someone had been stabbed at a family gathering.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tornado Warning For Walker County

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Walker County. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BIRMINGHAM AL 800 PM CST WED DEC 29 2021. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. * TORNADO WARNING FOR... EAST CENTRAL WALKER COUNTY IN CENTRAL ALABAMA... * UNTIL 830 PM CST.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Tuscaloosa Thread

NWS Issues Tornado Watch North Of Tuscaloosa

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Watch for several Northern Alabama counties until 10p. Primary threats include a few tornadoes likely with a couple of intense tornadoes possible. Scattered damaging winds are likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible. Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Active Weather Expected Starting on Wednesday for Central Alabama

We are monitoring the possibility for severe weather that will start on Wednesday that will continue until early Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "slight risk" which is level 2 out of 5 for areas north of a line from Grove Hill to Montgomery to Roanoke. For the rest of the state which is south of that line, there is a “marginal risk" which is a level 1 out of 5.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

REPORT: One Dead in Motorcycle Wreck On AL 171

A motorcycle wreck along Alabama 171 Sunday night has possibly killed one person. Townsquare Media Traffic Reporter Ray Allen told The Thread that the wreck occurred near mile marker 13 along AL 171, north of Mormon Road. Allen said there is a least one possible fatality, but The Thread could...
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy