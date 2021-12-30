ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings Week 17 injury report: Three DNP, three limited on Wednesday

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMTJP_0dYloICz00
Photo: AP Photo/Aaron Doster

If the Vikings have any hope of saving their 2021 season, they need a win on Sunday.

Minnesota heads to Green Bay to face the NFC North champion Packers. Last time these two met, the Vikings pulled off a surprising win at U.S. Bank Stadium. Prior to that, the Vikings got the best of the Packers in the harsh conditions of Lambeau Field. Now, Minnesota will try to do that again.

Here is the interim injury report for Week 17:

Limited

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067ipF_0dYloICz00
Photo: Billy Hardiman/USA TODAY Sports
  • RB Dalvin Cook (illness)
  • FB C.J. Ham (hamstring)
  • RB Kene Nwangwu (hamstring)

Analysis: Cook just came off the COVID-19/Reserve list on Wednesday, so this isn’t too concerning. Ham and Nwangwu dealing with hamstring injuries makes Cook’s playing status for Week 17 all the more crucial, though.

DNP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0ezh_0dYloICz00
Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • S Harrison Smith (Foot/Shoulder)
  • TE Tyler Conklin (Hamstring)
  • LB Chazz Surratt (Illness)

Analysis: Smith and Conklin are both crucial to the Vikings’ chances of wining in Green Bay this week. Without Smith, Minnesota could give S Camryn Bynum a larger role, but the Viking defense would not be the same. Minnesota could use all three players on Sunday in Green Bay. Thankfully for them, it’s only Wednesday.

