ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Several West Alabama Counties

By Dre Day
Nick 97.5
Nick 97.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pickens, Greene and Sumter counties until 8:15p. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN PICKENS...NORTHERN GREENE AND NORTHWESTERN SUMTER COUNTIES... AT 727 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM...

nick975.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nick 97.5

Alabamians Prepare for a Wintry Mix for Portions of Alabama

The State of Alabama has gone from warm temperatures to severe weather which transitioned to cold temperatures which led to snow for some areas. Now the Yellowhammer State could face a possible wintry mix on Thursday, January 6, 2022. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist noted...
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

New Years Day Tornado Watch Issued for Central Alabama

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Watch until 10p for Central Alabama. The counties affected in this Tornado Watch include the following:. The threat for this watch includes a few strong tornadoes, isolated hail up to quarter size, and wind gusts up to 70mph. The full list...
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Alabama Schools Delay January Opening Due To Snow

The new year kicked off with a significant weather event in Alabama. Due to recent snowfall, many Alabama school systems are delaying their January 3rd opening. Tuscaloosa County School System has officially delayed its January 2022 start due to the impact of winter weather. A post on their Facebook page announced the delay for faculty and staff since students aren't to report back until January 5th.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, AL
City
Aliceville, AL
City
Knoxville, AL
City
West Greene, AL
County
Sumter County, AL
State
Alabama State
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Panola, AL
County
Pickens County, AL
Nick 97.5

Tornado Warning Issued for Tuscaloosa, Bibb and Hale Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Tuscaloosa, Hale and Bibb counties. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. * TORNADO WARNING FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL TUSCALOOSA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA... NORTHEASTERN HALE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA... SOUTHWESTERN BIBB COUNTY IN CENTRAL ALABAMA...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Flash Flood Warning Issued For Bibb and Shelby Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Flash Flood Warning for several West Alabama counties including Bibb and Shelby counties. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. FLASH FLOOD WARNING. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BIRMINGHAM AL. 1039 PM CST WED DEC 29 2021. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

Special Weather Statement Issued For Pickens, Tuscaloosa, and Greene Counties

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for parts of our listening area by the National Weather Service in Birmingham:. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Tuscaloosa, southeastern Pickens and northern Greene Counties through 1145 PM CST... At 1108 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Johnston Lake, or near Aliceville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Aliceville, Union, Knoxville, Benevola, Johnston Lake, Mantua, Jena, Snoddy, Pleasant Ridge, Ralph, Pioneer and Lewiston. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Central Alabama#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#New West Greene#Mantua
Nick 97.5

Tornado Warning For Walker County

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Walker County. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BIRMINGHAM AL 800 PM CST WED DEC 29 2021. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. * TORNADO WARNING FOR... EAST CENTRAL WALKER COUNTY IN CENTRAL ALABAMA... * UNTIL 830 PM CST.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

NWS Issues Tornado Watch North Of Tuscaloosa

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Watch for several Northern Alabama counties until 10p. Primary threats include a few tornadoes likely with a couple of intense tornadoes possible. Scattered damaging winds are likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible. Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Downtown Winfield Hit By Tornado

Reports are coming in on the damage in Winfield, after a tornado reportedly hit the downtown area. Multiple reports on social media have come in over the last hour. Many have asked people to pray for those in Winfield impacted by the storm. Here's more information from our partners at...
WINFIELD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Nick 97.5

Active Weather Expected Starting on Wednesday for Central Alabama

We are monitoring the possibility for severe weather that will start on Wednesday that will continue until early Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "slight risk" which is level 2 out of 5 for areas north of a line from Grove Hill to Montgomery to Roanoke. For the rest of the state which is south of that line, there is a “marginal risk" which is a level 1 out of 5.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Hit-and-Run Suspect On The Loose

The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run. After running a red light on McFarland Boulevard Tuesday morning, this suspect was involved in a hit-and-run. It is said he ran through a hotel lobby telling an employee that he had warrants. Anyone with information or...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Qualified Alabama Residents Could Receive Storm Shelter Tax Credit

It’s almost time for income tax season. Did you know that certain Alabamians could receive a storm shelter tax credit?. The Tuscaloosa County EMA announced that beginning in 2022, eligible taxpayers who incur costs for the construction, acquisition or installation of a qualified storm shelter at their primary residence in the state of Alabama will be eligible for an income tax credit for the storm shelter.
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

What Are the Chances Tuscaloosa, Alabama Will See a White Christmas In 2021?

We are getting closer and closer to Christmas Day and everyone wants to know the answer to this burning question. Will we get a White Christmas?. I will never forget the year 2020 in Alabama. Of course, COVID put a damper on a lot of my plans but I got a chance to see snow TWICE. As a native Floridian, this was a huge deal for me. I finally understood the meaning of Winter Wonderland because I was like a kid in a Christmas movie. It was 2 am and I was running through the parking lot of a hotel enjoying the snow. I even have video footage to prove it!
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Destructive Feral Hogs Annoying Families In West Alabama

Some families in the Tuscaloosa region and surrounding areas are having to go to war day in and day out with these monsters. Feral essentially means in a wild state after escape from captivity. According to the USDA, Feral hogs can carry harmful organisms and pathogens. This can lead to infecting humans with the Swine Flu, Hepatitis, E. Coli and Salmonella. Just to name a few of the many diseases carried by these out of control destructive pigs.
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
832
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nick975.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy