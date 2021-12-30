ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Tie East Lakeview Robberies In Which Men Were Shot To Greater Pattern Going Back To Mid-November

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have tied two robberies in East Lakeview in which people were shot to a greater pattern of robberies that goes back to mid-November.

The latest two incidents happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Just before 11:30 p.m., two men and a woman were walking in the 600 block of West Buckingham Place when a dark sedan pulled up and several men got out.

The offenders demanded phones and wallets.

The victims refused, so the men started punching the victims and shot a 28-year-old man. The offenders then took off with the stolen items.

The man who was shot was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and is expected to recover.

Nearly two hours later, less than a mile away in the 400 block of West Aldine Avenue, a 30-year-old man was walking when two men got out of a gray car with guns.

The men shot the 30-year-old in the leg before taking his wallet and phone.

The victim is expected to recover.

Police have now issued a new community alert that links these latest incidents to a pattern of armed robberies in the Lakeview and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, individuals armed with semi-automatic firearms approach unsuspecting victims on the sidewalk and street and demand victims’ property. After taking their property, the offenders would flee the scene in a waiting vehicle driven by a co-offender.

There are now a total of 21 incidents. The other incidents happened at the following times and locations:

  • 800 block of West Wolfram Street on Nov. 17, 2021 , at 9:20 pm
  • 3900 block of North Janssen Avenue on November 2021 at 10:05 pm
  • 2300 block of North Lincoln Avenue on Nov. 27, 2021, at 5:35 pm
  • 1800 block of West Wellington Avenue on Nov. 28, 2021, at 1:00 am
  • 1000 block of West Barry Avenue on Dec. 1, 2021, at 8:15 p.m.
  • 1600 block of West Cornelia Avenue on Dec. 1, 2021, at 8:53 p.m.
  • 1400 block of West Cornelia Avenue on Dec. 1, 2021, at 8:55 p.m.
  • 2200 block of North Fremont Street on Dec. 3, 2021, at 9:30 p.m.
  • 800 block of West Newport Avenue on Dec. 4, 2021, at 10:40 a.m.
  • 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue on Dec. 6, 2021, at 8:50 p.m.
  • 2300 block of North Clark Street on Dec. 6, 2021, at 9:47 p.m.
  • 1000 block of West Addison Street on Dec. 7, 2021, at 9:00 p.m.
  • 1000 block of West Addison Street on Dec. 7, 2021, at 9:07 p.m.
  • 800 block of West Barry Avenue on Dec. 10, 2021 , at 11:45 p.m.
  • 600 block of West Melrose Street on Dec. 10, 2021, at 1150 p.m.
  • 1700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue on Dec. 11, at 12:10 a.m.
  • 2100 block of North Fremont Street on Dec. 14, 2021, at 10:00 pm
  • 1000 block of West George Street on Dec. 14, 2021, at 10:15 pm
  • 1200 block of West Montana Street on Dec. 14, 2021 , at 10:30 pm

    • Police said each incident involves two to five male suspects between 13 and 25 years old, wearing dark hooded sweat shirts and ski masks.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

