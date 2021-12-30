ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Holmes jury to take break after six days of deliberation

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUvZr_0dYlPaMY00
Theranos Founder Fraud Trial Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, with her partner, Billy Evans, left, and mother, Noel Holmes, right, leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. The jury began their third day of deliberations in her fraud and conspiracy trial on Thursday. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) (Nic Coury)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes departed court Wednesday without reaching a verdict after six days of deliberations. It won't resume discussions until after the upcoming New Year's holiday weekend.

The eight men and four women on the jury had been expected to continue deliberations on Thursday morning, but a court filing after they left disclosed they will be taking a break until Monday. There was no explanation for the decision to pause deliberations. The jury had already been scheduled to be off Friday, a federal court holiday.

The latest round of discussions occurred against a backdrop of intrigue raised by a closed-door meeting early Wednesday involving Holmes’ attorneys, and the judge presiding over the case.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila held the “in camera” hearing Tuesday morning with two of Holmes’ lawyers, Kevin Downey and Lance Wade, along with a two of the prosecutors, Jeffrey Schenk and Robert Leach, according to a court filing late Tuesday night. Holmes was not present at the 23-minute hearing.

The hearing transcript has been sealed, leaving the topics that were discussed a mystery. But it it’s not unusual for plea agreement discussions to take place while a jury deliberates over charges, especially the longer it takes to reach a verdict. The surprise decision to take Thursday off may also have been a focal point.

Holmes, 37, is facing 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors. If she is convicted, Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison.

The eight men and four women on the jury have been meeting in a San Jose, California, federal courthouse after absorbing reams of evidence in a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

Last week, the jury sent out two notes to Judge Davila -- one making a swiftly rejected request to take their instructions home with them for further study and another that allowed them a replay of a 2013 recording of Holmes discussing Theranos’ dealings with prospective investors.

The jurors didn't provide any inkling of their progress in deliberations this week.

The case has attracted worldwide attention. At its core is the rise and fall of Holmes, who started Theranos as a 19-year-old college dropout and then went on to break through Silicon Valley’s male-dominated culture with her bold claims and fundraising savvy. She become a billionaire on paper before it all evaporated amid allegations she was more of a charlatan than an entrepreneur.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev received $1,400 COVID relief payment

BOSTON — The man who was convicted in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing received a $1,400 COVID-19 relief payment, and federal prosecutors want the money returned. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was sentenced to death after being convicted in 2015 for the bombings, which killed three people. He was sentenced to death in 2015, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit threw out the sentence in 2020, USA Today reported. The court ruled that the trial judge did not ensure a fair jury after constant media coverage of the bombing.
U.S. POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Former New Mexico spaceport CFO alleges fraud, retaliation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — The former chief financial officer for the New Mexico Spaceport Authority filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that he was forced to resign after raising concerns about financial malfeasance that he said cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Among numerous allegations, Zach DeGregorio said in...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Downey, CA
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider says she was robbed in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. — Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider said she was robbed over the weekend in her hometown of Oakland, California. Schneider, who is an engineering manager and lives in the city, said in a tweet that she was “fine” after Sunday’s incident, but added that her identification, credit cards and cellphone were stolen, The Washington Post reported.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

US hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time

Hospitals across the U.S. are feeling the wrath of the omicron variant and getting thrown into disarray that is different from earlier COVID-19 surges. This time, they are dealing with serious staff shortages because so many health care workers are getting sick with the fast-spreading variant. People are showing up at emergency rooms in large numbers in hopes of getting tested for COVID-19, putting more strain on the system. And a surprising share of patients — two-thirds in some places — are testing positive while in the hospital for other reasons.
HEALTH SERVICES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
69K+
Followers
80K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy