San Diego, CA

San Diego Police Planning DUI and License Checkpoint on Wednesday Night

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ppPv5_0dYlIKBZ00
A San Diego Police DUI checkpoint. Courtesy SDPD

The San Diego Police Department announced plans for a DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits on Wednesday night.

Officers will be stopping cars between 11 p.m. Wednesday at 3 a.m. Thursday at a location chosen because of a high number of previous DUI crashes.

Checkpoints like this are regularly announced in advance because of the deterrent effect on people who might drink alcohol or smoke marijuana to excess and then get behind the wheel.

“The deterrent effect of high-visibility enforcement using both DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug impaired crashes,” the police said in announcing the checkpoint.

There has been a surge in DUI crashes in California this year, perhaps related to the stress of the pandemic.

Impaired drivers can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000

Comments / 2

Welcome to my house!
6d ago

Thank you Officers & Sheriff Departments for keeping these careless drivers kept off the streets!

Reply
3
 

#Dui#Police#Checkpoints#Marijuana
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

Comments / 0

