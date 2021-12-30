Is it time for the Red Sox to bring Falmouth native Steve Cishek home?

Welcome to 2022. Generally speaking, I think most of us are hoping for a better year than last, but looking at things strictly from the perspective of the Boston Red Sox, there was little to complain about. In a year in which they were expected to be fringe contenders at best, they ended up just a couple of wins away from a World Series berth. It was an undoubtedly positive year. That being said, there is always room for improvement. Just like the rest of us do, Red Sox players, coaches, and executives could certainly make some resolutions to make this year better than last, and I’m here to help. Below are eight employees (plus another guy) of the Red Sox, and a resolution they should make for 2022. The hope is that they are not like the rest of us in the sense that they actually stick to their goal.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO