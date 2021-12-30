ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Cape Fear Cooking: Get Creative for New Year’s Eve

foxwilmington.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Given the latest surge in coronavirus cases, and the rampant nature of the Omicron variant, it may be best to stay home with the family for New Year’s Eve. But that doesn’t mean you can’t ring in the new year with some tasty...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Creativity#Gouda Cheese#Cape Fear#Swiss Cheese#Food Drink#Omicron#The Glow Academy#Wect#Nye Party
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES
Woman's World

4 Delicious Smoothie Recipes That Can Help You Shed Pounds Fast

Not long ago, natural health guru JJ Smith debuted a very special pumpkin spice smoothie on The Dr. Oz Show. Dr. Oz took one swig and raved, “It’s like you’re having pumpkin pie!” More than just delicious, the recipe is loaded with ingredients that “boost your thyroid speed and combat weight gain,” he noted. His comments kicked off an internet frenzy, and women across the country began test-driving the drink. To date, devotees have sipped off as much as a dress size in five days. “Even if you’re not a pumpkin spice fan,” Smith promises, “there are seasonal ingredients you’ll love that can do great things for your thyroid and waist.”
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

8 best air fryers for cooking up a storm in the kitchen

Healthy chips may sound too good to be true, but an air fryer makes it easy to serve up great-tasting fried foods using little or no oil. These tabletop appliances cook food by circulating hot air like a powerful mini convection oven to create a crispy finish without resorting to a deep fat fryer. Most have one-touch settings for easy cooking and several also include extra functions including dehydrate, roast, rotisserie and more to make them a one-stop worktop wonder. Pre-frozen foods, potatoes, meat and vegetables that are usually roasted all cook well in one.Bear in mind many of these...
FOOD & DRINKS
do512.com

Where to Get To-Go Cocktails for New Year's Eve

We’re finally saying goodbye to 2021, and you probably need a drink. Time to get your New Year's celebration kit and pick up some cocktails to enjoy at home! With the rising COVID-19 cases, NYE this year might be yet another at-home celebration, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make it fun (or if you're comfy with your crew, you may just want some good drinks). Whether you want to celebrate with classic favorites or change it up a little bit with some frozen drinks, Austin has the perfect selection to choose from. Here are a few places that offer curbside cocktail pick-up on New Year’s Eve.
AUSTIN, TX
favfamilyrecipes.com

Food for New Year’s Eve

If you are looking for some tasty food for New Year’s Eve, you have come to the right place! This is a great list of recipes for hosting a New Year’s Eve party or for a cozy New Year’s Eve at home. Food for New Year’s Eve...
RECIPES
Mashed

Why You Should Add Maple Syrup To Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are pretty popular. According YouGovAmerica, 36% of Americans like their eggs prepared in this manner. But, people can be pretty particular when it comes to how their dish is made. Bravo's "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi shared with Bon Appétit she only eats scrambled eggs if she makes them herself. She said, "I don't like my eggs overcooked — it just takes the pleasure out of them for me." Other celebrity chefs like to add other ingredients to their scramble. Per Men's Health, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay likes to mix in sautéed mushrooms and tomatoes in his breakfast dish, while Bobby Flay revealed in the same article that he likes a recipe that uses smoked salmon, goat cheese butter, and scallions.
RECIPES
Free Lance-Star

Looking to get away? Spend New Year's Eve in Richmond

It’s been said that an optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in, while the pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves. Whichever you consider yourself, some celebrating may be in order as 2021 finally gives way to 2022 and whatever it may bring. In that spirit, here are some ways to bid farewell and welcome to both.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy