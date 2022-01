Fazoli's has been serving spaghetti, lasagna, garlic bread, and other Italian-American-inspired dishes for several years here in the Med-City. I decided to drive by the restaurant, located at 5550 Hwy 52 North in Rochester, last night after seeing a post from someone asking the Spotted in Rochester Facebook page whether it was closed for good or not. From a distance, everything looked normal but once I got closer to the fast-food joint it was easy to see that something was definitely going on.

10 HOURS AGO