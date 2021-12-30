Shooting Spree: Ashley Ferris Identified As Heroic Lakewood Agent

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Lakewood police agent who was shot in the line of duty during a deadly shooting spree has been identified by police officials as Agent Ashley Ferris. She underwent another surgery on Wednesday.

Lakewood police officials say Ferris shot and killed the gunman, Lyndon McLeod, who ultimately killed five people on Dec. 27.

They say he encountered Ferris at Alaska and Vance Streets in the Belmar shopping center. Ferris ordered him to drop his weapon as he walked toward her. He then shot her in the abdomen.

While on the ground, Ferris shot McLeod, killing him.

“All of us at the Lakewood Police Department are incredibly proud of Agent Ferris and the bravery shown by her and her fellow law enforcement officers during this active shooter situation. The entire Lakewood Police family will be here to support Agent Ferris and her family as she embarks on this recovery process.” says Lakewood Police Chief Dan McCasky, “Our hearts are incredibly heavy with the loss of life and injuries suffered by others during this rampage. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cardenas, Gunn-Maldonado, Scofield, Steck and Swinyard families, as well as the families of those injured.”

According to a city document from 2018, Ferris received the Lakewood Police Department Lifesaving Award for her actions in helping revive a woman who was involved in a medical emergency near Alameda Avenue and Pierce Street.

Ferris helped deliver CPR on the woman until she started breathing again.

Police in Denver and Lakewood say those who want to help the victims, their families and survivors can donate to the Colorado Healing Fund .

Lakewood police also announced they set up a community resource center to help anyone impacted by the tragedies. It will be located inside the Core Cycling and Wellness building across from the Hyatt House, at 7349 W. Alaska Drive.

The center will be open Thursday 9am-7pm and Friday 8am-12pm. Trauma resources and mental health therapists will be available to the public.

“Nobody will be turned away. This resource center is for anyone in our community (Lakewood, Denver or otherwise) who has been affected by the senseless tragedy this week,” Lakewood police stated.