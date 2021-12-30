ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Shooting Spree: Ashley Ferris Identified As Heroic Lakewood Agent

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mpTVI_0dYkz91d00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Lakewood police agent who was shot in the line of duty during a deadly shooting spree has been identified by police officials as Agent Ashley Ferris. She underwent another surgery on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcB5l_0dYkz91d00

Ashley Ferris (credit: Lakewood Police)

Lakewood police officials say Ferris shot and killed the gunman, Lyndon McLeod, who ultimately killed five people on Dec. 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLhXK_0dYkz91d00

Ashley Ferris (credit: Lakewood Police)

They say he encountered Ferris at Alaska and Vance Streets in the Belmar shopping center. Ferris ordered him to drop his weapon as he walked toward her. He then shot her in the abdomen.

While on the ground, Ferris shot McLeod, killing him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8bVY_0dYkz91d00

LAKEWOOD, CO – DECEMBER 27: Police SWAT team members walk through the Belmar shopping center where authorities say the suspect in a shooting spree that claimed five lives was shot and killed on December 27, 2021 in Lakewood, Colorado. The shootings occurred this evening at more than six separate locations across the metro area. Police say one officer was wounded while exchanging gunfire with the suspect. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

“All of us at the Lakewood Police Department are incredibly proud of Agent Ferris and the bravery shown by her and her fellow law enforcement officers during this active shooter situation. The entire Lakewood Police family will be here to support Agent Ferris and her family as she embarks on this recovery process.” says Lakewood Police Chief Dan McCasky, “Our hearts are incredibly heavy with the loss of life and injuries suffered by others during this rampage. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cardenas, Gunn-Maldonado, Scofield, Steck and Swinyard families, as well as the families of those injured.”

According to a city document from 2018, Ferris received the Lakewood Police Department Lifesaving Award for her actions in helping revive a woman who was involved in a medical emergency near Alameda Avenue and Pierce Street.

Ferris helped deliver CPR on the woman until she started breathing again.

Police in Denver and Lakewood say those who want to help the victims, their families and survivors can donate to the Colorado Healing Fund .

Lakewood police also announced they set up a community resource center to help anyone impacted by the tragedies. It will be located inside the Core Cycling and Wellness building across from the Hyatt House, at 7349 W. Alaska Drive.

The center will be open Thursday 9am-7pm and Friday 8am-12pm. Trauma resources and mental health therapists will be available to the public.

“Nobody will be turned away. This resource center is for anyone in our community (Lakewood, Denver or otherwise) who has been affected by the senseless tragedy this week,” Lakewood police stated.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

‘This Violence Stops Here’: Denver Metro Area Community Honors Shooting Spree Victims

DENVER (CBS4) – Less than two weeks since a gunman shot and killed five people in a shooting spree throughout Denver and Lakewood, dozens gathered on Broadway to remember and mourn the victims murdered on Dec. 27. On Saturday, community members held a ceremony and prayer where danza was performed and friends spoke. “We came together as a way of cleansing this block,” said Elena Klaver, a danza performer. “To honor Alicia Cárdenas and Alyssa Maldonado and the other three people.” (credit: CBS) The other three victims killed were Danny “Dano” Scofield, Sarah Steck and Michael Swinyard. Jimmy Maldonado, the husband of Alyssa,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Whoooaaa: Arapahoe County Sheriff Deputy Wrangles Runaway Horse

ARAPHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – “Horse gets loose in Centennial, deputy reins it in!” An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy was quick on his feet when a horse decided to take a Saturday evening stroll. 911 dispatchers first got the call about the runaway horse on South Parker Road near East Broncos Parkway. The sheriff’s office says the horse escaped from a nearby field. As fate would have it, the responding deputy, Deputy Sebold, is also part of the sheriff’s office Mounted Patrol Unit. “The cowboy cop responded to the call, wrangled the horse, jumped on its back and rode it to safety,” the sheriff’s office stated. They added the horse was in “stable” condition.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘Very Dangerous’: Colorado Escapee Elias Buck On The Run After Allegedly Shooting New Mexico Officer

(CBS4) — A manhunt is underway in the Four Corners area for a 22-year-old Durango resident who authorities believe shot and injured a Farmington, New Mexico, police officer during a traffic stop Friday night. The Farmington Police Department and La Plata County Sheriff’s Office both issued press releases Saturday. Both identified Elias Buck as the suspect. Buck was allegedly pulled over at an undisclosed location for investigation of driving under the influence, according to FPD. Farmington Officer Joseph Barreto suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident. A handgun believed to be used by Buck was reportedly found at the scene. Photos of shooting...
FARMINGTON, NM
CBS Denver

Child Rushed To Children’s Hospital After South Metro Firefighters Pull Them From Water

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters say a child was rushed to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after they pulled them from a pond. Firefighters responded to the area near Florida Avenue and Parker Road. (credit: CBS) The child was unconscious and not breathing, but officials say Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies performed CPR until medics arrived, and they revived them. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says five children, ages 6 years to 8 years old, were playing on an icy pond. Three of them fell through. An unidentified woman jumped in and saved two of them; a teenager saved the third child who was not conscious. Update: South Metro is transporting one person to the hospital emergent. Thank you to @ArapahoeSO for your support on this call. — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 9, 2022 Deputies did not disclose if the other two children suffered any serious injuries.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
Alaska State
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

1 Man Killed In Late Night Shooting In Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Northglenn police want to find those responsible for a shooting which killed one man late Friday night. Officers responded to Regina Lane near Irma and Muriel Drives at around 11 p.m. for a shots fired call. Investigators say witnesses saw two vehicles moments before shots were heard. One vehicle is described as a white Pontiac Grand Am; the second vehicle is described as a dark-colored four-door sedan. Police say the dark-colored sedan drove away from the scene, but the driver of the Pontiac Grand Am took a 21-year-old man to the hospital with a gunshot wound. That victim later died, police say. They add the driver is the owner of the Pontiac. That vehicle was found in the hospital parking lot with a bullet hold in a rear window. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Detective Paul Gesi pgesi@northglenn.org or 303-450-8857.  
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

1 Man Seriously Injured After ‘Stumbling’ Onto Train Tracks In LoDo

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a crash that involved a pedestrian and a train on Friday night. The incident happened in the area of 17th Street and Wynkoop Street in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood. (credit: CBS) One adult was seriously injured in the crash. RTD officials tell CBS4 the man “stumbled” onto the tracks and was hit by a W Line train. They describe the victim as a trespasser. (credit: CBS) ALERT: #DPD is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a train in the area of 17th St and Wynkoop St. One adult male has been transported to a local hospital with serious injury. Alternate routes advised. Updates will be posted on this thread as the come available. pic.twitter.com/5D8NTqy1yb — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 8, 2022 Police urged the public and drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Surveillance Images Lead Authorities In Littleton To Arc Thrift Store Arson Suspect

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Surveillance footage helped investigators in Littleton track down the person they suspect intentionally set a fire at an Arc Thrift Store. The fire happened late Tuesday night and an arrest was announced on Friday by South Metro Fire on Facebook. They called it an “incendiary-caused fire.” Firefighters arrived at the store just after 11:30 p.m. It’s located in the Woodlawn Center on the 1400 block of West Littleton Boulevard and is closed until further notice. When crews got there smoke was coming from the building and they found an active fire inside. The indoor sprinkler system went off and firefighters say that helped with the firefight. No one was hurt in the fire and the extent of the damage is still being assessed. After the fire was put out investigators studied surveillance video and were able to identify and eventually arrest a suspect. No information about the arson suspect’s identity has been released. The investigation remains active. Repairs at the store are underway, according to a spokeswoman for Arc Thrift Stores. “We’re doing everything we can to reopen as soon as possible,” Maggie Scivicque said.
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Wheat Ridge Police Shoot, Kill Man With Shotgun

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Wheat Ridge shot and killed a man who was firing a shotgun in a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police rushed to the scene about 1:45 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple calls about the man brandishing and discharging a shotgun at West 29th Avenue near Ames. (credit: CBS) Police saw the man firing the gun as he walked eastbound on West 29th Avenue toward Sheridan Boulevard. As officers got closer to the man, he challenged police while continuing to show his weapon. (credit: CBS) That’s when Wheat Ridge police officers shot the man and he was pronounced dead at...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mental Health#Lakewood Police Rrb#Police Swat#Swinyard
CBS Denver

Husky Dog’s Body Illegally Tossed In Dumpster, Denver Police Release Photo Of Suspect

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Animal Protection is asking for the public’s help after a person dumped a dog’s body illegally in a dumpster. They are hoping someone will recognize the person seen in photos from a surveillance camera. (credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) DAP’s management would like to talk to the person about how the dog, a husky, died. The crime took place in an alley on the 6100 block of Panasonic Way, according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin. That’s next to a hotel close to the A Line’s 61st & Pena Station and not far from Denver International Airport. The person responsible was driving a white pickup truck and was wearing a yellow baseball hat and a yellow shirt, in addition to an orange and black jacket or heavy shirt. The bulletin didn’t state when it happened. You can share details about this crime, stay anonymous and possibly receive a reward at the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers website.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Neighbor Helping Neighbor, Long Term Need Is Arising

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly one week since the Marshall Fire wreaked havoc on Boulder County, Coloradans are banding together stronger than ever. Lori Kelly opened the back of her SUV and choked up as she showed us what was inside. “Look at this,” she exclaimed. “It’s stuff for my dogs. Slippers… This is overwhelming. Really overwhelming. People are so nice.” (credit: CBS) She was able to get a lot of supplies she needed right away at a help center. “I was always the one giving. Now I’m the one accepting.” Their home on the west side of Superior is gone. “We walked out,...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

‘Recover And Restore’: Firefighters Describe Intense Fight As Marshall Fire Consumed Homes

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s been one week since the Marshall Fire ripped through Boulder County, and now CBS4 is hearing from the firefighters on the front lines. (credit: CBS) Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Diane Schroeder arrived at the fire in Louisville last Thursday, just a few hours after it began taking over neighborhoods. It was actually her day off. She said the call came in as “all hands on deck.” “As I pulled into the town it was surreal. To have a fire of this magnitude in our small area, I knew it was going to be big,” Schroeder said. Schroeder told CBS4...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘A Bit Frustrating At Times’: Loveland Mayor And Former Karen Garner Family Attorney React To Investigation Into Police Department

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A lengthy investigation into the Loveland Police Department has been completed by a third-party company, and the results of the months-long survey resulted in points of both praise and concern for those operating the department. While praising the department for several policies, including the renewed priority of properly handling mental health calls, the report also suggested that the department had problems with topics like transparency. (credit: CBS) “This is an overall department report. I think it is an in-depth report. It is a bit frustrating at times,” said Jacki Marsh, Mayor of Loveland. The investigation, completed by Jensen Hughes, came...
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Colorado Well Represented Among 700 Arrested During Capitol Attack

(CBS4)– Some Coloradans gathered at the state Capitol for a candlelight vigil on Thursday to commemorate the events that occurred one year ago at the U.S. Capitol. Many of the Jan. 6 rioters facing jail time have admitted they weren’t peaceful protesters and that they were wrong to participate in the U.S. Capitol attack. (credit: CBS) Colorado is well represented among those arrested. Of the more than 700 who have been taken into custody at least a dozen are from Colorado. Most notably was Klete Keller, a three-time Olympic swimmer from Colorado Springs who pleaded guilty to felony obstruction and is awaiting sentencing. The...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Woman Robs U.S. Bank In Denver After Presenting Note With Demands For Money

DENVER (CBS4) – Agents from the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver police are searching for a woman who robbed a bank in Denver. It happened just before noon on Tuesday at the U.S. Bank on Colorado Boulevard near Yale Avenue. (credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) The suspect “presented a note to the teller demanding money” before getting away. A bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers didn’t state how much money was stolen. The woman was described as being white and between the ages of 55 and 60. She was about 5-foot-5 with a thin build. She was wearing a heavy coat, a hat, glasses and a mask. (credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) You can share details about this crime, stay anonymous and possibly receive a reward at the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers website.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Ahmarion Shead Arrested After Armed Carjacking In Douglas County, Also Wanted In Adams County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ahmarion Shead, 19, of Aurora Tuesday in connection to an armed carjacking at the end of December 2021 in Douglas County. (credit: Douglas Sheriff) According to the DCSO press release, Dec. 28, 2021, Shead is accused of pulling a gun on the private seller of a car and their passenger when they met for a test drive that had been initiated through Facebook Marketplace. Both the driver and the passenger got out of the car, and Shead is accused of driving away. Detectives eventually identified Shead as the suspect of the carjacking after...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘Dead Hydrants’ Hampered Firefighters At Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At the height of the Marshall fire, some fire crews on the front lines, trying to get water on to burning houses, ran into a nightmarish scenario; fire hydrants with no water pressure and no water brought about by a series of sudden events. “We found hydrants, dead hydrants, with no water capability whatsoever,” said Denver Fire Captain Greg Pixley. He said DFD sent multiple crews to assist with the fire. While some of those crews found moderate or adequate water pressure at hydrants, Pixley said some had to go from hydrant to hydrant to find one...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Neighbor Shares His Story Of Trying To Save Missing Woman Nadine Turnbull In Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — As searchers continue to try to find two missing people, the story of what happened as the Marshall Fire raced through an old farm belonging to missing 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull is emerging. (credit: CBS) “When it hit our house it was like a freight train. It was a wall of fire,” said Scotty Roberts, who lost the RV he lived in with his wife and two children on the property next-door. All the structures on the property went up within about 20 minutes after the fire began to spread about 2 miles away. Near their home, an old...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

South Adams County Firefighter Seriously Hurt In Hit-And-Run Near Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a hit-and-run that seriously injured a South Adams County firefighter, who was already responding to a two-vehicle crash, on Interstate 76 near Commerce City early Thursday. According to CSP, a fire truck and an ambulance were at the scene of a crash in westbound lanes of I-76 at Highway 224. The fire department confirmed the call came in for that crash just after 3:45 a.m. While on scene, another vehicle driving on the interstate hit the ambulance and the fire truck. There were three people in that vehicle. A male driver...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Traffic Alert: Closures To Be In Place At I-25 & Highway 34 In Loveland On Several Upcoming Nights

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Highway 34 and I-25 in Loveland will shut down at night on several upcoming dates for CDOT crews to widen the highway. The bridge will have an additional lane added in each direction. (credit: CBS) Crews will also reconfigure I-25 on and off-ramps and increase capacity on the interstate by adding an express lane in both directions. Drivers should avoid those roads in the Loveland area from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Jan. 12. The full nighttime closures will continue on Jan. 13, as well as Jan. 17-21. Traffic will be detoured, so big delays should be expected.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Wyoming Trooper Jumps To Avoid Out-Of-Control Driver In Snowstorm

(CBS4) – Quick doesn’t seem to fully describe a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper’s reaction when a driver came barreling toward him. WHP shared video of the incredible moment on social media on Wednesday. (credit: Wyoming State Patrol) The trooper was responding to a crash on Interstate 80, just west of Laramie, on Tuesday, when another vehicle shot off the road, right at him. Two troopers appeared pulled over, and one was walking back to his own vehicle when a semi drove by, and the trooper took notice. Then, a few steps later, the trooper jumped to the right seemingly trying to avoid something, but then...
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy