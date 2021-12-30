Will People Party in San Diego on New Year's Despite Omicron Surge?
By Rory Devine
NBC San Diego
5 days ago
Despite COVID-19 and the surging cases from people infected with the omicron variant, plans are move ahead for huge celebrations in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, with people ready to party and yearning for a return to celebrations of the past/. “I think there are a lot of people who...
King tides as high as 7 feet above sea level hit some San Diego County beaches on Monday, which was capable of causing flooding in low-lying coastal areas. The high tides were thanks to a phenomenon called king tides, which occurs as a result of a stronger gravitational pull from the moon. When the moon, sun and earth are directly lined up, the moon creates a stronger gravitational pull – which is what will cause the large tides on Monday, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen.
The UNLV coronavirus testing clinic — the largest in Clark County — shut down early Sunday night after reaching capacity just halfway through its shift. The clinic did 1,750 tests in the first two and a half hours of its planned five-hour operation and closed at 8 p.m., said Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling.
Following today's big trial verdict, the New York Times pulled the trigger on a piece on the "Epic Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes." "The verdict signaled the end of an era," writes David Streitfeld. "In Silicon Valley, where the line between talk and achievement is often vague, there is finally a limit to faking it."
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — From upscale restaurants to neighborhood coffee shops, the winter COVID surge is forcing the temporarily closure of eateries across San Diego County. "We've had to make decisions that we never anticipated making," said Tim Kolanko, executive chef at Urban Kitchen Group. "Before you'd sort of just power through, and you work longer hours, you give people overtime, you work extra days."
'IT'S A DANGEROUS TIME': Across the Bay Area, many restaurants are shutting their doors, or eliminating indoor dining, as they wait for the omicron wave to pass. One restaurant says they will remain closed until spring.
Although 1922 — exactly 100 years ago — feels as far away as the Andromeda Galaxy, a quick trip out to San Francisco's Lands End will give you a glimpse into the past. On Oct. 7, 1922, the oil tanker SS Lyman Stewart left Martinez loaded down with barrels of oil. Her destination was Washington state, and the day was soupy with fog so thick it muffled the sound of ship whistles. As the Lyman Stewart navigated out of the Golden Gate and north toward Washington, the cargo ship Walter A. Luckenbach emerged from the fog. Too late, the ships' captains turned to avoid a head-on collision; the Luckenbach tore through the port bow of the Lyman Stewart, gashing her hull. For a few minutes, the ships were stuck together, trapped in a dangerous embrace, until the current began to decouple them.
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — San Francisco now has the third highest COVID transmission rate in the state, behind Los Angeles County. California’s current testing positivity rate is 15.9% – up from 9.7% last week.
There are about 600 new cases a day on average in San Francisco. Many restaurants have reported cases among staff members, forcing them to temporarily close.
New Belgium Brewery in Mission Bay says it saw about a 25% drop in reservations Monday evening. They also have fewer staff members on hand.
“I actually kind of do everything, I’m serving, bartending, working the front, just cause there’s so few...
As we’ve seen with the omicron variant, COVID-19 is sweeping across San Diego and the country, infecting people at an alarming rate. On Monday, county officials said that more than 8,000 county residents had tested positive for the virus -- a shocking testing positivity rate of more than 60%
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — What year is it again? Long queues of cars waiting hours for a COVID-19 test were seen all over Southern California Monday, a flashback to troubling images seen early in the pandemic.
A holiday season of widespread travel and gatherings unfortunately coincided with the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, which health experts say is much more efficient at infecting even fully vaccinated and boosted people, leading to high demand for COVID-19 tests required to get back to work and school.
In Boyle Heights, a white tent served as a staging area for testing, while cars lined...
Tides as high as 7 feet hit some San Diego County beaches on Monday due to a phenomenon known as king tides, which could cause flooding along the shoreline. King tides occur as a result of a stronger gravitational pull from the moon. When the moon, sun and earth are directly lined up, the moon creates a stronger gravitational pull – which is what will cause the massive tides on Monday, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals continued to climb at a pace not seen since August, according to state figures released Monday. There were 664 people in the county hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 628 on Sunday,...
The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals has surged past 600, according to the latest state figures out Sunday. There were 628 people in the county hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, up from 590 on Saturday. Of those patients, 124 were in intensive care, up 10 from the previous day.
The UPS Store, headquartered in San Diego, took home the top prize in the 133rd annual Rose Parade for the third time, winning the Sweepstakes Award for its float titled, "Rise, Shine & Read!", the company announced Saturday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As we approach the new year, San Diego County has continued to see a rise in cases. A total of 5,976 COVID-19 cases was reported Dec. 29, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Thursday. The nearly 6,000 new cases mark...
Positive-coronavirus cases in San Diego have set a disturbing new benchmark, but other figures released by the county later in the day may tell more of a story. County officials on Thursday said that there had a record-setting 5,976 COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 29, dwarfing the previous one-day tally set in Jan. 7 of this year, when 4,550 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals surged past 500 Friday, as local health officials urged residents to keep their New Year’s Eve celebrations small and safe. There were 510 people in the county hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, up from 475 on Thursday, according...
San Diego is used to 72 and sunny year-round but some much-needed rainfall came with several storm systems to sweep the region in December. This month‘s rainfall totals are about twice above average for most areas this time of year, but even with December‘s heavy rain, San Diego County is still under our yearly rainfall average, according to local data pulled by NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Big preparations are underway in the Gaslamp Quarter for New Year's Eve. At Il Sogno Italiano Fine Dining and Music, Sacha Boutros says their reservations booked fast. “We are almost sold out, we have a few seats in the earlier seating, and we have...
Comments / 10