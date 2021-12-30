Will People Party in San Diego on New Year's Despite Omicron Surge?

Although 1922 — exactly 100 years ago — feels as far away as the Andromeda Galaxy, a quick trip out to San Francisco's Lands End will give you a glimpse into the past. On Oct. 7, 1922, the oil tanker SS Lyman Stewart left Martinez loaded down with barrels of oil. Her destination was Washington state, and the day was soupy with fog so thick it muffled the sound of ship whistles. As the Lyman Stewart navigated out of the Golden Gate and north toward Washington, the cargo ship Walter A. Luckenbach emerged from the fog. Too late, the ships' captains turned to avoid a head-on collision; the Luckenbach tore through the port bow of the Lyman Stewart, gashing her hull. For a few minutes, the ships were stuck together, trapped in a dangerous embrace, until the current began to decouple them.

