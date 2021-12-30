ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Saul Ewing Steps in for PointsBet in Patent Dispute

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 7 days ago

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. William C. Baton, Alexander Callo and Charles M. Lizza from Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have stepped in...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Patent Litigation 2021: A Year in Review

"... Judge Albright overwhelmingly received the most new patent cases of any U.S. judge, presiding over nearly a quarter of all patent cases filed during the year." For patent litigators, 2021 has brought a steady flow of new case filings, some notable changes in the law, a slow return to the patent jury trial, and the continued attraction of all things—patent suits included—to Texas.
LAW
Law.com

Arnall Golden Gregory Removes Class Action Against Priority Technology

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Arnall Golden Gregory on Wednesday removed a class action against Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and its subsidiary Priority Payment Systems to Georgia Northern District Court. The action, filed by Webb, Klase & Lemond, accuses Priority of fraudulently marketing their services to allegedly induce merchants into signing ‘merchant processing application agreements’ that bind them to undisclosed fees. The case is 1:21-cv-05318, Braids R Us 305 et al v. Priority Payment Systems, LLC et al.
LAW
Law.com

Auto-Owners Sues Woman, Condo Association Over Insurance Coverage Dispute

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Auto-Owners Insurance sued Alys W. Cox and Ovation Condominium Association Inc. Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The action, filed by Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hier, seeks a declaration that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify Ovation in an underlying personal injury action. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-05326, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Cox et al.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Law.com

SEC Sues Boveda, Owner Over Investment Advisers Act Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued investment firm Boveda Asset Management Inc. and its owner George Kenneth Witherspoon Jr. Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit contends that Boveda has refused to provide the Commission with certain books and records that are required by law. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-05321, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Boveda Asset Management, Inc. et al.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Trio of In-House Legal Chiefs Return to Law Firms, for Varied Reasons

Kamau Coar, chief legal officer and chief inclusion officer at Heidrick & Struggles, has joined Nixon Peabody. Truveris chief privacy officer and associate general counsel Manish Shah has joined Garfunkel Wild. Steve Tsoneff has returned to Gibson Dunn & Crutcher after five years at Madison Wells Media. A handful of...
LAW
Law.com

Woman Files ERISA Lawsuit Against Prudential Over Long-Term Disability Benefits

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Prudential Insurance was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Georgia Middle District Court. The lawsuit, which challenges the termination of long-term disability benefits, was filed by Westmoreland, Patterson, Moseley & Hinson on behalf of Shandra R. Merion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00004, Merion v. The Prudential Insurance Company Of America.
LAW
Law.com

Rowan University Represented by Saul Ewing in Student's Discrimination Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Counsel at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on Wednesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Rowan University to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Sommer Miller on behalf of a former student claiming sex, gender and disability discrimination. The case is 1:22-cv-00039, Green v. Rowan University.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pointsbet Usa Inc#District Court#Kluger Healey Llc#Beteiro Llc#Law Com Radar
Law.com

Dentons Names Bay Area Litigator Sonia Martin as US CEO

Bay Area litigator Sonia Martin has become the first woman to serve in the top seat for Dentons’ U.S. operations, filling a U.S. CEO vacancy that was created in July 2021 when Mike McNamara resigned after a decade in the role. As CEO, Martin is tasked with helping the...
BUSINESS
Law.com

2021 Trends in Bet-the-Company Class Actions

2022 looks to be a year where courts around the country will provide needed clarification on the impact of recent Supreme Court decisions concerning consumer class action litigation. Each year brings change and 2021 is no different. From the Supreme Court issuing long-awaited clarity on what constitutes an automatic telephone...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law.com

Critical Mass with Law.com's Amanda Bronstad: After New York Opioid Verdict, Plaintiffs Seek Billions of Dollars. Johnson & Johnson Says A Reuters 'Bombshell' Report on Talc Had Nothing New.

Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, a weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. Jurors in an opioid trial found drug companies liable for a public nuisance – as well as the state of New York. In a shareholder class action, Johnson & Johnson turned to a declaration by attorney Mark Lanier stating he gave nothing but public information to Reuters for its 2018 talc article. Find out who is representing Procter & Gamble in more than a dozen class actions over its recall of Old Spice and Secret deodorant.
LAW
Law.com

McGuireWoods Appoints SGO Lawyer as Appellate Co-Head

An assistant to the U.S. Solicitor General has turned up at McGuireWoods as co-leader of the firm’s appeals and issues team, following his departure from the office in November. Jonathan Ellis, who will be resident in Washington, D.C., and Raleigh, North Carolina, has argued nine cases before the U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Law.com

Why Amgen General Counsel Jonathan Graham Champions Alternative Dispute Resolution

Jonathan Graham has served as Amgen's top lawyer since 2015. The International Institute for Conflict Prevention and Resolution is honoring Graham and Amgen for their use of ADR. Graham previously served as an in-house leader for General Electric Co. and Danaher Corp. The corporate legal department at Amgen Inc. recently...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Gibson Dunn Reps Insurer in COVID-19 Business Losses Suit Against Tribal Court Judges

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher filed a lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Lexington Insurance Company. The suit, targeting four judges of the Cabazon Reservation Court of Appeals, seeks declaratory judgment that the tribal court has no jurisdiction over Lexington in an underlying insurance coverage lawsuit, which pertains to business losses due to COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00015, Lexington Insurance Company v. Mueller et al.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

What to watch for in patent law in 2022

(Reuters) - This year could bring big shifts in patent law, with a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case about patent eligibility, a new U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director, and significant changes to the PTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board all potentially in store. Will the Supreme Court or U.S....
LAW
Law.com

Hogan Lovells Favours Europe Over US In Latest Partner Promotions

Hogan Lovells has favoured its European lawyers in its most recent partner promotion round, with 14 handed the accolade. The firm has promoted 27 lawyers in total in its latest global promotions set, with 14 European lawyers just tipping the scales compared to the 12 promoted across its U.S. ranks.
BUSINESS
Law.com

New Proposed Rule Could Create Recusal Headaches for Federal Judges: The Morning Minute

ALL TOGETHER NOW - There’s no such thing as social distancing when it comes to law firms getting together. While large firm combinations have continued at a slower pace, Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports that a slew of small, midsize and regional firms are kicking off 2022 with growth, expansion or merger deals. Meanwhile, a handful of pending combinations could be a harbinger of the industry’s commitment to getting large deals done in spite of the latest COVID-19 surge. Lisa Smith, a law firm consultant and principal at Fairfax, told Maloney on Tuesday that optimism remains that the Omicron-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. will peak quickly. The surge will affect merger activity, but Smith expects more law firm deals in 2022. “A year ago we were pretty optimistic that 2021 would see a rebound, so I’m a little reluctant to predict at this point. But I think that we’ll see more combinations in 2022,” Smith said. “I’m not sure we’ll get up to the historical average—the levels in the period of time pre-pandemic—this year, just because I think we’re going to see some of those logistical challenges. So it’ll be a little slow as a result, but I think it’ll be a little higher than we saw in 2020 and 2021.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Greenberg Traurig Advises Florida-Based Civil Engineering Firm's Merger With Consulting Firm

This deal was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read about it here. Ardurra Group Inc., a civil engineering firm and portfolio company of RTC Partners, has acquired and merged with consulting firm Gunda Corporation. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tampa, Florida-based Ardurra was advised by Greenberg Traurig. Counsel information for Gunda, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy