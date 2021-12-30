ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Charged With Murder In Death Of 91-Year-Old Perry Hall Man

By Stetson Miller
 6 days ago

PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — A Parkville man has been charged in the August death of Norman Albert Sr., a 91-year-old man from Perry Hall, according to Baltimore County police.

Gary Parrish, 38, is charged with first-degree murder. Parrish was an acquaintance of Albert’s a police spokesperson told WJZ.

“Mr. Parrish was an acquaintance of Mr Albert that would do errands for him,” said Joy Stewart, the Director of Public Affairs for the Baltimore County Police Department.

Albert Sr. was found dead at his home on the 9200 block of Hines Road on August 19. Police said at the time his death was suspicious.

The victim’s son lived just two doors up. Family members said when they didn’t hear from Albert Sr., they asked for a welfare check.

“ No matter what the court does to this guy, it won’t be enough justice for me,” said his son, Norman Albert, Jr.

Albert junior is still coping with the heartbreaking loss of his father.

“It’s been pretty rough. I’m broken in a million pieces,” he said.

Police did not give a motive in the murder but Albert Jr. has suspicions about why the homicide happened.

“I believe that the motive was to steal money and take money from my father,” Albert Jr. told WJZ.

Parrish is being held without bond in the Baltimore County Detention Center.

