Shelisa Demuth didn’t necessarily expect to take the top spot at Beta, the Twin Cities’ startup advocacy group. She spent the last few years running her own public relations and branding agency, Laurel Development, founded in 2017. When a recruiter reached out to her on LinkedIn about an executive director position at Beta, she admits she “wasn’t exactly ready to leave my PR firm.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO