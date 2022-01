Despite facing a large deficit, the Thunder once again proved its resilience and refused to go down without a fight against the Mavericks. Dallas walked away with a 95-86 victory, but not before OKC forced a fourth-quarter battle with less than a minute left in the game. The Thunder’s defense kept the contest within striking distance, holding Dallas to just 95 points and Thunder rookie Josh Giddey made history as the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO