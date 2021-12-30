ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday Evening Random Live Thread

By James McKinney
The Phinsider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs this is a nightly post (when there is not a live game thread or the Phinsider Question Of The Day Post) feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day if there...

www.thephinsider.com

NESN

Patriots Scheduling Change: When Week 18 Dolphins Game Will Be Played

There’s been a minor scheduling change to the Week 18 game between the Patriots and the Dolphins. New England and Miami originally were scheduled to kick off from Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. ET but now will play at 4:25 p.m., the NFL announced Monday morning. The regular season finale will be broadcast on CBS.
The Spun

Giants Released Former 1st Round Pick On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released a former first round pick from the 2020 NFL draft. Just a few weeks after the 2021 season kicked off, the Giants signed former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. Wilson had been out of the league since being released by the Miami Dolphins in March – just three days after the team traded for him.
#American Football#Phins
The Phinsider

Monday Night Football: Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game will serve as the last Monday night game of the NFL’s 2021 season. Next week's NFL games, the final week of the season, will have all games played on either Saturday or Sunday. This evening's Monday Night Football game features two AFC North teams. The Cleveland Browns will travel one state over to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this evening.
The Phinsider

Phinsider Question Of The Day/W Poll 01/04/2022

By now, hopefully, you have accepted that yet another Miami Dolphins season has come to a pitiful end (despite having one more game to play). I don’t know who’s to blame for the slow starts that this team has had for two seasons now. I also do not know everyone that is to blame for last Sunday's disaster but hearing that no one bothered to game plan around the terrible weather that they had found out about earlier in the week seems like a fireable offense at the NFL level. I can also go on and on about some of the other decisions made or not made in the game but I will stick to the most obvious example of stupidity from an organization that has sadly had a long history of stupid, stupid decisions.
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
247Sports

Browns-Steelers: Twitch Pre and Post, Forum Thread, Live Chat

The playoffs are but a memory, but there are still games to be played. You have a variety of ways to enjoy gameday with us if you find yourself at liberty to do so. in the Watercooler for folks to discuss the game as it happens on the boards. Join before, during, and after the game to talk Browns with the hardest-core fans around.
The Phinsider

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 17

“They are who we thought they were?” I mean, what kind of jackanape would reference that?. How about: It’s all up now. Miami fell haplessly to the Tennessee Tannehills (though he did little to justify the last minute name change) while the San Diego (I said what I said) Chargers downed the Denver Broncos to mathematically eliminate the Dolphins from the playoff race.
The Phinsider

NFL schedule 2022: Taking a look at Miami Dolphins opponents next year

The NFL season is winding down to the final weekend of the regular season for 2021. While there are still gams to be played next weekend, plus the playoffs and the Super Bowl, the end of the 2021 season does give us a look toward the future as well. While we do not know the actual weeks for the matchups, the end of the 2021 season gives us our first look at the 2022 NFL schedule.
The Phinsider

3 Reasons Why: Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans - Week 17 - 2021

Silly me, I actually thought this year would be different. Season on the line, and the Dolphins fall flat. Again. After a crushing 3-34 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Dolphins are now officially out of contention for the NFL Playoffs. With one week left in the 2021 NFL regular season, Miami’s season is already over.
The Phinsider

Patriots vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 18 Injury report Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins are down to one last game for the 2021 NFL season, ending the season as they began it with a contest against the New England Patriots. That Week 1 contest featured the Dolphins coming away with a 17-16 win after a late fumble by New England running back Damien Harris at the Miami eight-yard line allowed the Dolphins to kill the clock. The game featured Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones making his NFL debut, throwing for 281 yards with a touchdown on 29-for-39 passing.
The Phinsider

The Splash Zone 1/5/22: State Of The Dolphins Offense

It feels like we are back to square one with this Dolphins offense. In a must win game, the unit just didn’t show up against the Titans and left fans pretty upset with the performance. The Dolphins season is over and this offense needs to go under a heavy rebuild over the next few months. The team has to decide if Tua Tagovailoa can get them over the hump and if not, don’t be surprised to hear the Deshaun Watson rumors again. We saw an offensive line struggle all season and while they are young, there was just little to no improvement in anyone besides Robert Hunt. It would be wise to look for some solid veteran talent during free agency and I wouldn’t be shocked to see a new o-line coach come in either. George Godsey and Eric Studesville didn’t help their cases either with how this offense performed week in and week out. Will Brian Flores be looking for another offensive coordinator for the third straight year?
The Phinsider

Dolphins Week 17 Rookie Report Card: Few bright spots in crushing loss

The Miami Dolphins had five selections in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft and picked up several more rookies thereafter, meaning the team has young players who are in line to be key contributors. Each week of the 2021 season, I’m reporting on the progression of said first-year players and their impact on the team. Let’s take a look at how the young bucks fared in their Week 17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
The Phinsider

NFL moves Dolphins vs. Patriots in Week 18

The Miami Dolphins were hoping to play a meaningful game with playoff implications in Week 18 when they hosted the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Unfortunately, the Dolphins won’t have a chance at the postseason like they once imagined, but the NFL has decided to move the start time to 4:25 PM EST.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Matt Nagy News

On Wednesday morning, the sports world learned that the Chicago Bears reportedly made a decision on head coach Matt Nagy. NFL insider Boomer Esiason reported the Bears told Matt Nagy he will not return next season. “I’ve been told that Matt Nagy has been told that he will not be returning,” Esiason said on WFAN this morning. He knows. That came through a very tight and good source.”
The Phinsider

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins’ Week Seventeen Embarrassing Loss to the Tennessee Titans

There is nothing positive to say about this game. As another wasted season circles the drain after Miami’s 34-3 loss to the Titans on Sunday, I’m not going to insult your intelligence by trying to “pretty up” the Dolphins’ disappointing finish (yes, I know they have one more game to play) to the 2021 NFL season. We’re going to skip this section of the column this week.
