Wednesday Evening Random Live Thread

It feels like we are back to square one with this Dolphins offense. In a must win game, the unit just didn’t show up against the Titans and left fans pretty upset with the performance. The Dolphins season is over and this offense needs to go under a heavy rebuild over the next few months. The team has to decide if Tua Tagovailoa can get them over the hump and if not, don’t be surprised to hear the Deshaun Watson rumors again. We saw an offensive line struggle all season and while they are young, there was just little to no improvement in anyone besides Robert Hunt. It would be wise to look for some solid veteran talent during free agency and I wouldn’t be shocked to see a new o-line coach come in either. George Godsey and Eric Studesville didn’t help their cases either with how this offense performed week in and week out. Will Brian Flores be looking for another offensive coordinator for the third straight year?

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO