NHL

Kraken-Flyers pregame notes: Finally, the Kraken have a hockey game

Yakima Herald Republic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDec. 29—It seems like every day creates more questions than answers lately. Today, though, there's some comfort in routine. The Kraken are scheduled to play the Flyers at Climate Pledge Arena, and by all accounts, it might actually happen. The Kraken have had their last three games postponed and one in...

www.yakimaherald.com

98online.com

Seattle Kraken fan called a hero after noticing Canucks staffer’s cancerous mole during game

(From CBC.CA) A Seattle Kraken fan is being praised as a hero — and awarded $10,000 — after helping the assistant equipment manager of the Vancouver Canucks identify a cancerous mole on his neck in the middle of a game. The incident occurred on Oct. 23, in the Kraken’s first-ever home game in Seattle. Nadia Popovici, a 22-year-old Seattle resident originally from Canada, was sitting behind the Canucks bench that day when she noticed an irregularly shaped mole on the back of staffer Brian (Red) Hamilton’s neck.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
Reuters

Senators-Kraken game postponed

2022-01-03 19:52:45 GMT+00:00 - The Senators' road game against the expansion Seattle Kraken on Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-related issues with Ottawa's roster. The NHL announced the postponement on Monday hours after the Senators placed defenseman Thomas Chabot and forwards Zach Sanford and Chris Tierney in the league's COVID-19 protocol.
NHL
Olympian

Another Seattle Kraken game postponed due to COVID-19

A seventh Seattle Kraken game has been postponed. The NHL announced Monday that Thursday’s home game against Ottawa has been postponed due to the Senators’ COVID-19 outbreak. Tuesday’s game against the Islanders had already been postponed because of New York’s COVID issues. The Kraken now won’t play again until a road game at Colorado on Jan. 10. They aren’t scheduled to play again at Climate Pledge Arena until the Kings visit on Jan. 15.
NHL

