ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

5 Golden Knights Who Could Be On The NHL Trade Block To Free Up Space For Jack Eichel

By Owen Krepps
vegashockeynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vegas Golden Knights have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL as of late. They have won nine of their last eleven and their powerplay, which struggled out the gate now has twelve goals on the month. With a victory in Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles...

vegashockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Golden Knights Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The dawn of a new year offers an opportunity to reflect on what was and look ahead towards what will be. For the Vegas Golden Knights, much of the present focus centers on this season — can they hold on atop the Pacific Division? How do things work with a healthy Jack Eichel? What will the postseason bring?
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights lose in rookie goaltender’s 1st NHL start

Logan Thompson stood for the national anthem Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena and thought about how far he had come. His entire career he was undrafted, overlooked and underestimated. Yet there he was, about to begin a night he won’t forget for the rest of his life. Thompson’s long climb...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
William Karlsson
Person
Kelly Mccrimmon
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Peyton Krebs
Person
Reilly Smith
Person
Alex Pietrangelo
Person
Evgenii Dadonov
Person
Jake Bischoff
Person
Nolan Patrick
Person
Brayden Mcnabb
Person
Alec Martinez
Person
Jack Eichel
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

OK Daily: Bennett Suspended Three Games, Marchand is Perfect

The Vegas Golden Knights lost a tough one Sunday afternoon as they dropped their game to the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 in overtime. Kyle Connor scored the goal that would add the additional point for the Jets despite the Golden Knights evening the score with just eight seconds left in the game.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Los Angeles Kings#The Golden Knights#The Buffalo Sabres#The New Jersey Devils#Long Term Injured Reserve#Capfriendly
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
vegashockeynow.com

Krepps: William Carrier on The First Line Shouldn’t Be as Surprising as It Is

With Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone both out once more for the Vegas Golden Knights, the team has had to take some unique approaches in filling out their lineup. A result of this is Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer placing William Carrier on the team’s first line for practice Monday morning.
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

OK Daily: Tuch and Krebs in Protocol, Koskinen Makes Brutal Mistake, Wild Struggle

The Vegas Golden Knights have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL over the past month. The team’s surge at the end of 2021 has them now in first place in the NHL’s Pacific Division and Western Conference. This has been in part due to the NHL’s schedule changes as a result of COVID-19. The Golden Knights have only seen four of their games get postponed and are only one of two teams in the league that has played 35 games.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy