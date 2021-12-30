Steady rain tonight & drier Thursday

As we head into Wednesday, clouds will continue to linger in our area. There is a possibility of an early sprinkle east of the I-95 corridor due to a weak warm air advection. As this rain falls, it can freeze on contact, which could cause some icy conditions. However, the potential for light freezing rain is the highest east of the I-95 corridor. Gusty winds look to be the main concern for Wednesday. Models showing winds over the Allegheny Highlands could approach 50 mph Wednesday night. We start our Thursday off quiet, but a low associated with a cold front will bring snow across the area Thursday evening. Models show we could see plowable snowfall for the area. Gusty winds will be possible behind this low pressure for Friday. High pressure will return briefly early Saturday morning and linger around for much of the day, allowing for drier conditions. High pressure will then begin to move offshore. A warm front will approach our area heading into Saturday night, possibly bringing the next chance of wintry precipitation. The cold front associated with this low-pressure system will pass through the area Sunday, bringing winds and cold conditions behind it. High pressure builds in for the rest of the workweek.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO