ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Steady rain tonight & drier Thursday

localdvm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Rain showers overnight. Calm conditions. Rain totals from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch. Lows will be in the mid 40’s. Thursday:...

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drier
WGAL

Snow expected Thursday night into Friday morning for Pennsylvania

Snow is expected by the end of the week for all of Pennsylvania. || Download the WGAL app | Get location-based alerts | Closings and Delays ||. "Light snow develops Thursday night into Friday morning, but it wraps up by sunrise. I’m thinking just a couple of quick inches overnight and it’s out by the Friday morning commute. But, your Friday morning commute will be impacted by this storm system as we dig out there. And we’ll see some blowing and drifting snow on Friday as winds pick up," said WGAL meteorologist Christine Ferreira.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTVQ

Windy Tonight. Snow Thursday. Warnings In Place

We had a fair amount of sun today. We’ve been very windy. The snow track has shifted north a bit. Lexington went from 1″ to potentially 3″. As you work your way south of Lexington, areas far southeast could see 7″ of snow. Very cold air will follow for Friday. On the upside, our cold doesn’t look to be long-term. We rebound Saturday. Rain Saturday night into Sunday.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
localdvm.com

Gusty winds are expected for our Wednesday

As we head into Wednesday, clouds will continue to linger in our area. There is a possibility of an early sprinkle east of the I-95 corridor due to a weak warm air advection. As this rain falls, it can freeze on contact, which could cause some icy conditions. However, the potential for light freezing rain is the highest east of the I-95 corridor. Gusty winds look to be the main concern for Wednesday. Models showing winds over the Allegheny Highlands could approach 50 mph Wednesday night. We start our Thursday off quiet, but a low associated with a cold front will bring snow across the area Thursday evening. Models show we could see plowable snowfall for the area. Gusty winds will be possible behind this low pressure for Friday. High pressure will return briefly early Saturday morning and linger around for much of the day, allowing for drier conditions. High pressure will then begin to move offshore. A warm front will approach our area heading into Saturday night, possibly bringing the next chance of wintry precipitation. The cold front associated with this low-pressure system will pass through the area Sunday, bringing winds and cold conditions behind it. High pressure builds in for the rest of the workweek.
ENVIRONMENT
utv44.com

Showers tonight and Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Temperatures are close to where they should be for this time of year today. Highs will warm to the low to mid 60s today with the possibility of a stray shower this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible tonight, covering less than a third of the area. Temperatures fall to the low 50s on average tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
localdvm.com

Staying dry into Thursday, snow arrives for tomorrow evening’s commute

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, Low: 27 (24-30) Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers arriving in the evening. Winds: WNW 4-8 mph, High: 39 (35-42), Low: 24 (21-27) Friday: Partly cloudy with AM snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s...
ENVIRONMENT
WPMI

Showers tonight and Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Temperatures are close to where they should be for this time of year today. Highs will warm to the low to mid 60s today with the possibility of a stray shower this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible tonight, covering less than a third of the area. Temperatures fall to the low 50s on average tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
Hutch Post

Snow and cold coming to Kansas tonight into Thursday

The National Weather Service office in Wichita is confident that portions of Kansas will get snow and all of Kansas will be very cold from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highest confidence for accumulating snow is along the I-70 corridor in central Kansas. The snow will be accompanied by gusty...
WICHITA, KS
wccbcharlotte.com

Rain and Mountain Snow Thursday Evening

Cloudy Start, Isolated Sprinkles Far Eastern Fringe of Area. An upper-level disturbance off the coast is trying to bring a couple of showers into the far eastern fringe of the region this morning. This is also what’s responsible for the increase in clouds overnight which has kept temps a bit warmer in the mid-30s to start the morning off for areas outside of the mountains. This disturbance will move away from the coast through the morning, clearing the clouds, and allowing temps to warm into the mid-50s this afternoon. It will be breezy with winds out of the southwest 5-10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible. Patchy fog will develop late tonight with lows falling to the mid-30s.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WTOK-TV

Snow is unlikely, but rain is still is expected Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain is on the way for Thursday. Earlier forecasts showed some potential for a change to snow in spots as the rain faded to an end. That no longer appears to be the case. The forecast started trending more rainy and less snowy on Tuesday night. That trend has held on, and now the rain is expected to end without the change over to snow. Rather, snow will pass well north of us over the northern part of Mississippi and Alabama. Even there, it will be a slushy snow that may mix with cold rain, and it will likely melt rather than accumulate.
MERIDIAN, MS
themadisonrecord.com

Rain, wintry mix, frigid temps in the forecast for Thursday

MADISON – The new year continues to see bipolar weather patterns in North Alabama with the latest weather threat coming Thursday and Friday. Temps are expected to warm up to a high of 51 degrees today and a low in the mid 30s tonight. The US National Weather Service...
MADISON, AL
wccbcharlotte.com

System to Bring Rain, Mountain Snow Thursday Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who’s ready for round two? Another quick-hitting system sweeps into the Carolinas Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing another batch of rain and snow along with it. While the vast majority of the snow will stay up in our High Country, some wintry precipitation could make it down into the Foothills and northern Piedmont. Here’s what to expect by region.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy