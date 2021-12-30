Chicago Weather: Light Snow Showers Wednesday Night, Heavy Snow Expected New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light snow showers were falling Wednesday night with lows falling to the upper 20s and low 30s.

Snowfall amounts will be under one inch for most spots, with isolated locations to the north seeing a bit more.

It will be mostly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s.

Look for low 40s and mostly cloudy for New Year’s Eve Friday. Scattered areas of light rain, sleet, and flurries will be possible Friday night as we ring in the new year.

A strong storm system will arrive on Saturday increasing snow chances throughout New Year’s Day. Confidence is growing for the threat of heavy snow during the evening and nighttime hours on Saturday.

Multiple inches of snowfall will be possible, which would lead to travel issues Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

Along with bursts of heavy snow, a strong northeast wind could allow for drifting and blowing snow on Saturday evening. We’ll have a better handle on how impactful this storm will be by early Thursday afternoon.

Snow chances shift east by Sunday midday, but lake effect snow is in the forecast for northwest Indiana through the afternoon hours. Highs on Sunday will be in the teens, falling to the single digits for Sunday night. Wind chills will be below zero for Sunday morning and Sunday night into Monday morning.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light showers. Low 29.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 38.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 43.