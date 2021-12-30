ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chloe Bailey Takes To Instagram To Reflect On 2021: ‘This Has Been An Amazing Year!’

By Sharde Gillam
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 7 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGS4H_0dYk7fsd00
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Chloe Bailey has had an incredible year. From debuting her solo single, “Have Mercy,” to absolutely killing it on stage at the MTV VMAs and AMAs, to trending on social media simply for being fine every other week, 2021 absolutely belongs to Chloe.

And with only a few days left in the year, the 23-year-old is spending time reflecting on what an incredible year it’s been for her and her career, taking to Instagram to show off her killer curves in a few behind-the-scenes videos of herself rehearsing for one of her many stellar on-stage performances, showing fans all of the hard work she’s put in to get where she is now. The video set revealed just how Chloe set out for her big solo debut, as she shared videos of herself practicing the choreography for “Have Mercy,” a video of herself tearfully thanking God after her ABC Juneteenth performance of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good,” and a video of herself actually filming the “Have Mercy” music video.

“2021 has been about falling and getting the f*** back up,” she captioned the video carousel. “Looking back, this has been an AMAZING year! it’s been hard believing in myself but God has had my back every step of the way. I am filled with so much GRATITUDE and can’t wait to continue to walk in light.”

Check it out below.

“You.

You.

You,” one of Chloe’s 4.3 million Instagram followers wrote on the photo set while another said, “I love you !!! You’re such a ray of light.” Indeed, she is!

But if 2021 was any indication of how the grown-ish star’s 2022 will be, looks like things will continue to look up! As she continued in her caption, “my resolution this year…to not be so hard on myself, work hard but make sure I have fun doing it!!!”

Don’t miss…

Chloe Bailey Understood The Assignment… Again!

Chloe Bailey Obliterates The ‘Walk Challenge’

Chloe Bailey Takes To Instagram To Reflect On 2021: ‘This Has Been An Amazing Year!’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

Chloe Bailey Talks Social Media Pressure, Going Solo + More

Chloe Bailey is no stranger to the limelight ever since being discovered online with her sister by the one and only Beyonce but there’s no denying that going solo definitely hit different! The multitalented writer, producer, and singer has took the internet by storm ever since parting ways with her sister (digitally of course) and […]
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Chloe Bailey Previews Video for 6LACK Collaboration

Chloe Bailey was booked and busy in 2021. And while much of that has centered around the push for chart-topping radio hit ‘Have Mercy,’ there’s also activity that she’s only now lifting the lid on. Case in point, more about her collaboration with 6LACK. Full story...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Simone
Person
Chloe Bailey
News Talk 1490

Mimi Faust Is 50, Fabulous, And Clearly Aging Backwards

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Mimi Faust is celebrating 50 trips around the sun today (January 3rd) and she looks absolutely stunning while doing it! The birthday queen took to Instagram today to share a series of photos in honor of her milestone birthday and it’s apparent that the Love and Hip Hop star is clearly aging backward.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Mtv#Abc Juneteenth#The Walk Challenge
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy