Caltrain collides with car in San Francisco; 'initial reports' show no injuries

A Caltrain 's collision with a car on the tracks in San Francisco has caused hours of residual delays.

The agency tweeted at 5:24 p.m. on Wednesday that the southbound No. 412 train collided with a car on the tracks. Caltrain officials first tweeted three minutes later that "initial reports" indicated there were no injuries. As of 7:35 p.m., five trains were delayed at least 20 minutes, with the 412 running 90 minutes behind schedule.

As of 6:17 p.m., the train was heading back to the San Francisco station at 4th and King streets.

Caltrain indicated the train and the car collided at 16th Street. From another one of the agency's Twitter accounts, officials called it a "non-injury collision."

Prior to press time, the San Francisco Police Department didn't respond to KCBS Radio's request for comment and confirmation that nobody was injured. Caltrain tweeted that police officers were on the scene at 5:40 p.m.