Publix announces paid parental leave to employees

Cover picture for the articleLAKELAND, Fla. - The Publix grocery store chain will start offering paid parental leave to employees who are new parents, company officials announced Wednesday. Eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off...

Reuters

Walmart halves paid leave for COVID-positive workers

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) workers in the United States who must isolate or who have tested positive for COVID-19 will receive one week of paid leave instead of two under a new policy that aligns with a change in U.S. health guidance. A memo, seen by Reuters,...
apr.org

Alabama grocery store chain to offer paid parental leave

The Publix grocery store chain says it will start offering paid parental leave to employees who are new parents. The company website says it operates fifteen stores in the Mobile area, five around Tuscaloosa, and seven in the Montgomery area. The Florida-based company announced this week that eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off the time during the first year of the birth or adoption of a child, starting with the new year. The privately-held, employee-owned company has over two hundred thousand workers at over a thousand stores in Alabama, as well as Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Publix didn't offer details on how much paid time off new parents would get. The new benefits come as retailers across the U.S. are facing a worker shortage and trying to retain employees.
Cleveland Scene

Study: Ohio CEOs Paid Well As Employee Wages Have Dipped

Using data from the Ohio Department of Development and Fortune 500 listings, a report from an Ohio policy thinktank found significant pay disparities between state CEOs and their employees. The main finding of the study conducted by Policy Matters Ohio showed the median pay of a chief executive officer in...
TechSpot

Intel's unvaccinated employees face unpaid leave

A hot potato: Intel is joining Google and several other tech companies in coming down hard on workers who don’t comply with its vaccine mandate. Any currently unvaccinated employees must get their jab or present a legal exemption by January 4. The alternative is unpaid leave. The Associated Press...
khqa.com

MU Health employees not paid in full following outside company's cyberattack

COLUMBIA — After a cyberattack against a human resources company, some MU Health Care employees are not being paid in full, a source familiar with the matter told KRCG 13. MU Health Care uses Ultimate Kronos Group, known simply as Kronos, for employee-centric services. Hourly employees at MU Health typically used the service to clock in and out but have not been able to do so for weeks, according to an MU Health employee.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida reports 59,487 new cases; Miami-Dade has second-highest case rate in U.S.

Florida reported 59,487 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as Miami-Dade County rose to have the second-highest rate of new cases of any other county in the U.S., according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state’s average for daily cases has set a new record every day for 11 consecutive days, soaring to 55,383 as of Wednesday. Miami-Dade County’s average daily case rate of ...
cbs12.com

Workers' compensation protection expires for COVID-19 cases in Florida

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — An executive order put in place to protect those who protect Floridians during the pandemic has expired. Now tens of thousands of first responders, healthcare workers and other employees are left unprotected if they were to claim work-related coronavirus infection. You may assume that...
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
Rob Adams

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida You Must Try

There is a saying that goes around and sounds something like this: if you don't like steak, it means you have never had the chance to try a really good one. And we agree with that. Even though in some places it can be hard to find a good steak, that is definitely not the case for Florida, which is actually famous for serving some of the best steak in the US. Pair that with some of the best beaches in the country and super fun theme parks, and you've got yourself the perfect holiday destination. If you don't believe us, just drive (or fly) to Florida to see for yourself.
