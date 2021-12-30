This AirBnB Near Vergas – Was at $300 per Month Now A HUGE Bargain

When we set out to find the 70 best Airbnbs within three hours of New York, we asked dozens of people with great taste to tell us about houses they have actually stayed in and would wholeheartedly recommend to a friend. This refurbished late-1800s barn in Tivoli came up a whopping five times, and a few weeks ago, it hit the market for $1.875 million. The Barn at Tivoli, as it is known (and which, incidentally, has a 4.92 rating from 263 reviews as well as over 14,000 followers on its Instagram account), is the handiwork of a designer and artist duo and is heavy on exposed beams and wide-planked floors. One of the recommenders, event planner Lilli Sherman, told us she was particularly taken with the woodburning stove, calling it “a real treat.” In its current iteration, the two-and-a-half-floor barn sleeps up to five people, though there aren’t exactly real bedrooms; instead, there are several “partially private sleeping nooks” upstairs that are separated by curtains. (One could imagine easily putting up some walls and properly separating them.)

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO