Governor Lamont directs CT’s earned income tax credit for 2020 to be retroactively enhanced to 41.5% using coronavirus relief funds
HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services to retroactively enhance the 2020 Connecticut Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) from 23% of the federal credit to 41.5%. The additional state tax refund will provide needed economic support to low-to-moderate income working...stamfordplus.com
Comments / 0