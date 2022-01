One of the most iconic franchises to spawn from the horror genre is Friday the 13th. The series has received twelve movies as of writing, a popular video game, and even a name-only television series. The movies vary in quality, but each one is a classic in one way or another. There are several reasons the series has become as cherished as it has. Arguably the key reason is Jason Voorhees and his kills. Friday the 13th has some of the most creative and best kills in all of horror. Each film has some great ones, and we have highlighted one for each film.

