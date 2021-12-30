ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Dana Holgorsen Gets a Little Testy with Handling of Postgame Press Conference After Bowl Win

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 7 days ago

After a rough first season on the job at Houston, Dana Holgorsen has turned the Cougars program around and just finished off one of the best seasons in school history with a 12-2 record. The Cougars earned their 12th win of the season following a 17-13 win over SEC foe Auburn in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl.

Following the game, Holgorsen waited outside the press conference room for roughly 20 minutes waiting his turn to take the podium which he was not too pleased with.

It may have came off as rude but I mean, I can't blame the guy. I wouldn't want to sit around and wait for the opposing coach to be done either. I'd want to get the media portion of postgame done and out of the way to go celebrate the bowl victory with the rest of the team.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Holgorsen
247Sports

Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers on Caleb Williams entering portal

A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Report: Surprising team pops up as landing spot for Caleb Williams

Out of nowhere, the quarterback carousel in college football was re-born on Monday afternoon. Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams shocked the nation by officially announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Williams didn’t rule out a return to Oklahoma, but shortly after his announcement, former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel flipped his commitment from UCLA to Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The Betting Line For Alabama vs. Georgia Has Changed

Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham Bowl#Conference Room#American Football#Cougars#Sec#Auburn#Facebook#Twitter Si Wvu#Callihan
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
NFL
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Jim Harbaugh Would Be Interested In 1 NFL Job – If It Was Open

Last year, Michigan Wolverines fans thought it was time to move on from head coach Jim Harbaugh. Just a year later, Harbaugh took the team to College Football Playoff berth and now his stock is as high as it’s ever been. According to a new report from the Athletic, Harbaugh might be “tempted” to leave Michigan for the NFL.
NFL
On3.com

Ole Miss quarterback enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. It is hard to put into words how grateful I truly am,” Plumlee said, in a letter penned to Ole Miss. “Although change is hard, I know change allows each of us to grow … I am unsure where I will be yet, but I am entering the transfer portal.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names “Likeliest” NFL Landing Spot For Jim Harbaugh

Tuesday brought some interesting reports regarding the future of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, sources within both the Wolverines program and the NFL believe Harbaugh is “tempted” to make a return to the professional ranks. If he were to make this...
NFL
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
745
Followers
1K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy