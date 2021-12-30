US REIT ETF (BBRE) Hits a 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF BBRE is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 44.9% from its 52-week low price of $75.67/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

BBRE in Focus

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF seeks investment results that closely correspond to the U.S. equity REIT market by investing at least 80% of its assets in securities included in the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped Index. It has AUM of $1.54 billion and charges an expense ratio of 11 basis points, as stated in the prospectus.

Why the Move?

The Omicron variant has caused weakness on the bourses as there is still a lot of ambiguity about the severity of the new strain and the efficacy of the existing vaccines. Various measures are being taken to curtail the spread, again impacting the economic recovery achieved so far from the pandemic-led slump. These factors are making investors jittery, adding to the lure of these funds. This is because these funds offer outsized yields and act as good investing options when increased safe-haven trade keeps yields in check.

Moreover, real estate or REIT stocks act as a good bet in a rising inflation environment. Both the property's resale value and rental income increase with price inflation. This is making funds like BBRE an impressive investment option.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like the fund will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 37.03 , which gives cues of a further rally.

