Earth Emergency

pbs.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis revealing film examines how human activity is setting off dangerous warming loops that are...

www.pbs.org

LiveScience

Is Earth expanding or shrinking?

Like any good gift giver, Earth is constantly giving and receiving materials with the surrounding solar system. For instance, dust speeding through space regularly bombards our planet in the form of shooting stars, and gases from Earth's atmosphere regularly seep out into space. So, if Earth is continuously giving away...
ASTRONOMY
Discover Mag

Earthing and Its Otherworldly Promises

Nowadays, it’s far easier to fantasize about sinking one’s toes into warm sand or dewy moss than to find the time or setting to actually do it. Most lifestyles in industrialized countries provide scant opportunities to connect directly with nature. Yet the common separation from flora and fauna is relatively new in the long march of human existence. For most of our history, Homo sapiens have spent our days shoe-free: We walked barefoot up to around 40,000 years ago, and cushioned footwear didn’t arrive until approximately 300 years ago.
SCIENCE
Washington Post

The importance of volcanoes, on Earth and beyond

Erik Klemetti is an associate professor of earth and environmental sciences and journalism at Denison University. He writes “Rocky Planet,” a column for Discover, and covers volcanic eruptions around the world on Twitter. Volcanoes need a new agent. Whenever an eruption starts somewhere on Earth, we’re barraged with...
EARTH SCIENCE
thewestendnews.com

Peace on Earth & Peace in Portland

’Tis the season when we once more turn hopeful that maybe, just maybe, this year, will be when peace, goodwill, and love triumph and our warm wishes for the holiday season come true. For that to have a chance of happening, let’s apply to peace, goodwill, and love the old adage about charity beginning at home.
PORTLAND, ME
abccolumbia.com

The Earth is Closest to the Sun Today

Yes, the weather today is chilly – feeling a lot more like the middle of winter than it has recently. But what you might not know is that in the earth’s annual orbit around the sun, today we are closer to the sun than at any other time during the year. The reason? The earth’s orbit around the sun is not a circle – it’s elliptical. And it just turns out that every year on either January 3rd or 4th we’re at our closest point to the sun and every year on about July 5th we’re at our furthest point from the sun. You can read the full story here: EarthSky | Earth closest to sun on January 3-4.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

The Beauty of Earth From Orbit

The International Space Station, continuously occupied for more than 21 years, is presently home to seven crew members. The ISS orbits the Earth at about 17,150 miles per hour—making a trip around the world about every 90 minutes. In recent months, crew members of Expedition 65 and 66 have taken more amazing photographs of our lovely planet, and I wanted to share some of these unique views below.
ASTRONOMY
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Pratt: 'Peace on Earth, good will to man'

The big day arrives when many gather with multi-generational family around the Christmas tree and watch as children rip off ribbons and paper from packages they have been shaking for clues. What quickly begins to look like a destruction zone holds dreams, disappointments and sometimes puzzled “what is this?” looks....
RELIGION
Cape Cod Times

Opinion: Peace on earth, good-will to men

“I heard the bells on Christmas Day their old, familiar carols play, and wild and sweet, the words repeat of peace on earth, good-will to men.”. It suddenly doesn’t look at all like Christmas. The worst of COVID was over. Shoppers had been desperate to leave all that behind, and begin to celebrate again. But supply chain issues were said to be holding up stock in stores, just like hoarding depleted shelves a couple of years ago.
RELIGION
UN News Centre

Champions of the Earth: The Sea Women of Melanesia

The Sea Women of Melanesia, a group of divers who give women in the South Pacific region the skills to monitor the health of coral reefs, and create and restore marine protected areas, have been named Champions of the Earth, the UN’s highest environmental award, in the Inspiration and Action category.
ENVIRONMENT
thecinemaholic.com

What Happened to Earth in The Silent Sea?

The South Korean thriller series ‘The Silent Sea’ is set on a dystopic Earth. The show begins by offering an exposition on the planet’s bleak state and providing the narrative with a sense of urgency. It revolves around a crew of astronauts traveling to a base on the moon to retrieve a mysterious substance. The urgency within the narrative is further amplified by the fact that they have to complete the mission within 24 hours. If you are curious to know what actually happened to Earth that turned it into a barren and desolate planet, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.
WORLD
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

It’s Too Late: The 6th Mass Extinction Is Here

Here we sit, with our lattes and AirPods, during the sixth mass extinction. As absurd as that sounds, a mass extinction doesn’t always mean explosive volcanoes and apocalyptic asteroids. Mass extinction is an event that at least 75% of species are killed due to environmental factors in a relatively short amount of time. And that’s in geologic time! Geologically speaking, a “short amount of time” is anything less than 2.8 million years. While that far exceeds our human lifespans, it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We could be losing three-quarters of Earth’s species, all while we obliviously take another sip of caramel flavored foam.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

Every Night, Hordes of Sea Creatures Rise From the Deep

This article was originally published by Knowable Magazine. Every evening, after twilight gives way to dark, hordes of marine creatures—from tiny zooplankton to hulking sharks—rise from the deep to spend the night near the surface. They revel in the upper waters, feeding and mating, before retreating back down before dawn.
WILDLIFE
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dailygalaxy.com

A Planet Unlike Any in Our Solar System

“We’ve found very few planets like this in the habitable zone, and many fewer around a quiet star, so this is rare,” said astronomer Stephen Kane, at UC Riverside’s NASA-funded Alternative Earths Astrobiology Center about super-Earth rocky planet, dubbed TOI-270b, closely orbiting an M-dwarf star with 40% the mass of our Sun. The planet takes only 3.4 days to complete one orbit. “We don’t have a planet quite like this in our solar system.”
ASTRONOMY

