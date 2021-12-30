Barton Watch Bands Recycled Leather Watch Roll Travel Case protects your timepiece

Blend fitness into your life with the Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch. This health gadget lets you take and make calls right from your wrist. It’s also compatible with voice assistants like Google Assistant, Siri, or Bixby. That way, you can use your phone’s voice assistant to ask questions, send texts, manage smart home devices, and more. And, of course, you get all the health features you expect. Monitor your heart rate, sleep, hydration, and more to stay informed. Also, the fitness features include access to 25+ indoor and GPS sports apps. Meanwhile, safety and tracking features like incident detection and triggered assistant alerts send emergency notifications to your contacts with your location. While you exercise or go about your day, you’ll also have all the essentials on your wrist, like music and calendar reminders. Finally, the battery runs for up to 9 days.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO