Barton Watch Bands Recycled Leather Watch Roll Travel Case protects your timepiece

By Amy Poole
 7 days ago
Take your timepiece with you on the go with the Barton Watch Bands Recycled Leather Watch Roll Travel Case. Designed for safe transportation for three watches with a discrete four-snap closure, you can confidently pack your watch with you. Or leave it on display to prevent any dust from entering your...

Gadget Flow

Oscar Olsson TT-90 System wall-mounted record player can be controlled via a smartphone

Rediscover the vinyl experience with the Oscar Olsson TT-90 System wall-mounted record player. Thanks to its slim design, it takes up minimal space compared to a traditional vinyl player. All the while, it makes a wonderful home accessory. Best of all, you’ll receive all the freedom you need if you’re living space has minimal room. Moreover, this wall-mounted record player includes an electronically controlled, lightweight, carbon fiber arm. And the control panel with mobile device connectivity adds extra convenience. Furthermore, control the Oscar Olsson TT-90 System via your smartphone for ease of use, so you can listen to music without touching the record player. Finally, it consists of a steel base, and the turntable motor supports three rotation speeds. There’s also a tonearm counterbalance setting.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

CHAU wireless and portable charger provides more freedom with its removable power bank

Power your smartphone with plenty of freedom when you have the CHAU wireless and portable charger. Compared to traditional wireless chargers, which don’t let you move your phone while it’s charging, this gadget adds more convenience to your daily life. CHAU lets you relocate your phone from the desk to the bed while continuing to power the battery. This is all thanks to the built-in power bank that separates from the main device. As a result, you’ll never encounter a drained battery again without having any cords to restrict you. Moreover, this wireless and portable charger allows you to display your phone horizontally or vertically. So you can easily read important messages at a glance while it charges. Finally, the LED light on the main device lets you know when it’s in charging mode.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Harber London Leather iPad Folio protects your device and includes an Apple Pencil holder

Take your tablet on the go or store it without any worries of damage with the Harber London Leather iPad Folio. Conveniently designed, it accommodates an Apple Smart Keyboard and features an Apple Pencil holder. Created from a single piece of leather with a tuck-in design, your iPad will be free from bumps and scratches. It even includes inner hidden leather pockets with card and passport cuts. Compatible with 9.7″–12.9″ and available in an array of colors, this leather accessory is highly versatile. Moreover, the Harber London Leather iPad Folio remains lightweight. So you can conveniently store it in your laptop bag for on the go. Overall, keep your device and accessories in great condition and scratch-free with this everyday durable case.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Okai Neon light-up electric scooter offers display and light technology and a 40 km range

Light up your commutes with the Okai Neon light-up electric scooter. Featuring display and light technology, it offers adjustable atmospheric lights on the front tube and under the desk for a cool ride. Furthermore, this light-up electric scooter’s rear in-frame suspension technology allows you to cruise smoothly. All the while, the rear shocks absorb any impact from uneven road surfaces. Foldable in just 1 second, the Okai Neon is perfect for taking on public transportation and then continuing your journey without any pollution. Moreover, its high-resolution, circular screen displays important information at a glance to keep you on track. So you can easily see your speed, battery life, drive mode (with 3 options available), and light conditions. Finally, this eScooter reaches up to 25 km/h and travels up to 40 km on a single charge.
SPY

The Best Leather Watch Bands To Buy Right Now

There’s a lot that goes into finding one of the best watches for men, including the little details, like one of the best leather watch bands. Sure, it’s easy to appreciate a rugged stainless steel watch or a classic field watch on a fabric (or NATO) strap, but every so often, the occasion calls for a crisp, versatile watch on a leather strap. It’s gotten easier over the years to incorporate a leather watch into your daily dressing routine, especially for occasions both casual and more dressy. And the right watch tools make it even easier to turn your current...
SHOPPING
Gadget Flow

ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro Dr Disrespect Keyboard has a tenkeyless form factor for comfort

Enjoy extended gaming sessions without any wrist restraints or discomfort with the ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro Dr Disrespect Keyboard. Boasting a tenkeyless form factor, it frees up your valuable desk space and, more importantly, lets you game in a more natural, comfortable position. In fact, you’ll receive a bigger range of motion with your mouse movements without bumping into this keyboard. Moreover, this gaming keyboard sports an aluminum layer for extra strength and durability. And it provides 100 million keystrokes—twice the industry average—for a virtually indestructible design. Moreover, this special edition keyboard features key stabilizer technology to make the keys sturdy and ergonomic. All the while, the AIMO intelligent lighting engine provides a striking finish to enhance your gameplay and even performance.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Get this gorgeous calfskin Apple Watch band for less than $10

If you got an Apple Watch for Christmas, or even if you already had one — congratulations on owning one of the best smartwatches! Now, it’s time to up your band game (aka your Apple Watch strap). For a limited time, you can get the Speidel Square Tip Oiled Leather Band for Apple Watch for just $9.89 in the Cult of Mac Store. That’s 70% off the regular price!
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

ICON. AI SOUND MIRROR smart acoustic mirror works with Alexa and has a beautiful design

Add elegance to your home with the ICON.AI SOUND MIRROR smart acoustic mirror. This wireless voice-activated speaker looks like a decorative mirror but it connects with Alexa and plays room-filling audio. What’s more, you can connect to it from your mobile devices thanks to Bluetooth. That way, you can listen to everything from podcasts to your Spotify playlists. Meanwhile, this mirror provides an immersive, hands-free experience with AI assistant and smart home capabilities. Best of all, it’s easy to use since the setup takes just minutes. Additionally, this acoustic mirror is designed to fit into your everyday life with its IPX6 waterproof rating and connectivity with AirPlay 2, Spotify, Pandora, and other popular apps. Finally, the classic geometric design looks beautiful in any room.
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Best Watch Straps for Your Favorite Timepiece

Every watch fan knows it’s a worthwhile and fun process to accumulate a collection filled with the best men’s watches, but what if we told you the best watch strap could make your favorite timepiece all that much cooler and more wearable? Just as you’ve curated your watch collection carefully and with expert style and functionality in mind, you can do much the same with your rotation of watch straps. There are watch straps out there to suit every pursuit, every type of look and every type of watch. After all, you’ve worked hard to find the right stainless steel watch...
LIFESTYLE
MacRumors Forums

Shop Deals on Cases and Bands for Your New iPhone 13 and Apple Watch

Now that Christmas has come and passed, many people have opened up a brand new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or Apple Watch over the past few days. In this article we've rounded up the current best deals on official Apple iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, power bricks, MagSafe accessories, and more, which should all be helpful for new Apple device owners. The sales below will be found at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

House of Marley Smile Jamaica Wireless Earbuds have FSC-certified wood & a 9 mm driver

Wear comfortable headphones when they’re the House of Marley Smile Jamaica Wireless Earbuds. Built with FSC-certified wood and recyclable aluminum housings, they come in four fun colors. Moreover, their noise-isolating design and 9 mm dynamic driver provide a rich, full sound that y0u’ll love. Additionally, with 2 ear tip sizes made from soft and eco-friendly silicone, these will form to the shape of your ear. And the lightweight and flexible neckband comfortably hugs your collar while you travel, work out, or relax. Delivering 8 hours of continuous playtime, their rechargeable battery gives you all-day listening. And their advanced Bluetooth technology works with iOS and Android. Overall, these headphones also have an onboard microphone, 3 button controls, and an IPX4 sweatproof rating.
Gadget Flow

Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch lets you take calls at the push of a button

Blend fitness into your life with the Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch. This health gadget lets you take and make calls right from your wrist. It’s also compatible with voice assistants like Google Assistant, Siri, or Bixby. That way, you can use your phone’s voice assistant to ask questions, send texts, manage smart home devices, and more. And, of course, you get all the health features you expect. Monitor your heart rate, sleep, hydration, and more to stay informed. Also, the fitness features include access to 25+ indoor and GPS sports apps. Meanwhile, safety and tracking features like incident detection and triggered assistant alerts send emergency notifications to your contacts with your location. While you exercise or go about your day, you’ll also have all the essentials on your wrist, like music and calendar reminders. Finally, the battery runs for up to 9 days.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Samsung Frame TV 2022 features anti-glare, anti-reflection, & anti-fingerprint properties

Expand your TV experience with the Samsung Frame TV 2022. Boasting low-reflection panel technology and an embossed Matte Display, it offers anti-glare, anti-reflection, and anti-fingerprint properties. By avoiding fingerprints and smudges, you can enjoy your favorite artwork when the TV is in idle mode. Moreover, the Samsung Frame TV 2022 features a new Smart Hub to guide you into your favorite shows or assist you with finding new content. The Smart Hub’s sidebar also provides a seamless transition between Media, Game (Gaming Hub), and Ambient. As a result, you can focus on various in-home activities with ease. In particular, the Watch Together feature allows you to video chat with friends while watching your favorite shows, to keep everyone connected. Finally, it’s available in sizes ranging from 32″ to 85″.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Toynk Halo Energy Sword Replica LED desktop lamp is inspired by the Sangheili weapon

Ditch boring lights on your workspace and vamp up your area with the Toynk Halo Energy Sword Replica LED desktop lamp. Inspired by the Sangheili weapon from Hero, it will illuminate your fortress in a unique way. Great for gamers, its 1:3 scale replicates the iconic holy weapon and works for close-quarters combat. Moreover, it stands 14 inches tall, including the base, and features light-up action for a great desk accessory. At the flick of a switch, the Toynk Halo Energy Sword Replica casts a luminous glow. And it features a convenient on and off switch for easy access. Finally, this desk accessory comes with a USB cable for power, so it’s always ready to add light to your workstation.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

hardgraft 22 MacBook Pro Sleeve features thick wool to protect your device from scratches

Cushion your laptop during transportation and storage with the hardgraft 22 MacBook Pro Sleeve. Compatible with the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the felted wool protects your device from scratches and bumps when you’re on the go. And the rich vegetable-tanned leather accents provide a stunning finish while enhancing durability. Best of all, it doesn’t add much bulk, making it lightweight to carry anywhere. Moreover, it provides a snug fit for your device to eliminate any knocks and bumps. So you can use it solely as a storage sleeve or pack it into your laptop bag for added protection. Made in Italy, it’s functional while also boasting a luxurious finish you’ll be proud to take along to business meetings.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone features a palm tree, bridge loop, spring & more

Enjoy a blast from the past with the LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone. This 1,125-piece set features lots of fun, realistic details. It also includes 5 minifigures: Sonic, Crabmeat, Moto Bug, Dr. Eggman, and the Phantom Ruby. And, similar to the game, you can earn a gem reward as you build this set for a fun-packed purchase. Moreover, this set comes with an authentic palm tree, a bridge loop, and a lever-activated spring for big jumps. In fact, there are numerous obstacles to jump through, including 7 rings and 2 buildable TVs with 5 screen elements and 5 sticker options. Finally, you’ll even construct a vertical loop in the center for the character to zip through. Overall, defy gravity and display it with pride.
Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features an expanded 10.5-inch screen and a remarkably slim bezel

Expand your world with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. It packs more power for learning, connecting, and entertaining while remaining slim and lightweight. Featuring an expanded 10.5-inch screen with a slim bezel and a 16:10 common aspect ratio, it’s great for daily use. In fact, this results in an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive viewing experience. Moreover, it’s equipped with a quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos for unparalleled detail and depth. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes equipped with 10 percent more CPU and GPU for a smoother, sleeker performance with minimal lags. It’s also available with up to 1 TB storage space and has a 7,040 mAh battery with up to 15 W fast charge. Finally, it’s great for multitasking, as you can split the screen and use 2 apps side-by-side. That’s ideal for listening to lecturers or using at work!
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K curved monitor can easily turn on its side

If you’ve come across a curved monitor before, the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K curved monitor is definitely going to draw your attention because of its innovative design. This 55-inch monitor comes with a stand, using which you can actually flip the monitor vertically. Additionally, the panel features quantum dot color and Mini LED backlighting. From editing to gaming, this curved monitor has been designed to serve all of your computing needs. Also, the 16:9 aspect ratio on the 55-inch screen gives this monitor a crisp and out of the world display. The HAS (Height Adjustable Stand) makes it highly comfortable for gamers and coders. So, whether it’s for multitasking or for a multi-window setup, this curved monitor is perfect for it all.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Kohler Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucet turns on and off with the wave of a hand

Make your home’s bathrooms feel so much cleaner with the Kohler Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucet. All you or a guest has to do to turn it on and off is wave your hand! However, it also has a twist top that controls the temperature and an auto shut-off feature turns the flow off after two minutes. Taking it up even more notches, this faucet also has a vacation mode and uses batteries for easier install. An upgrade for any bathroom, it comes in Polished Chrome, Brushed Nickle, Brushed Modern Brass, and Matte Black. Furthermore, it has a bypass feature that turns off the electronics from the control box, so you can use it manually if you prefer. Its state-of-the-art motion sensor ensures reliable touchless activation, and it runs on six AA batteries. It uses long-lasting KOHLER ceramic disc valves and has a 1.2 gpm maximum flow rate at 60 psi.
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

