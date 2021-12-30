ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Media Reviews: Recommended Fiction and Nonfiction Books for Kids, Plus a Library Website for Teens

columbusparent.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith topics such as nature, resilience and fairy tales, these suggested titles from Columbus Metropolitan Library have universal appeal. This nonfiction title introduces young readers to facts about northern cardinals, making it the perfect book for children who love to learn about the world around them. Each page features gorgeous, full-color...

www.columbusparent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

The Best Reviewed Mystery and Crime Books of 2021

Well, friends, another grim and grueling plague year is drawing to a close, and that can mean only one thing: it’s time to put on our Book Marks stats hats and tabulate the best reviewed books of the past twelve months. Yes, using reviews drawn from more than 150...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Nashville Parent

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Boston

Book Club: 2021 in review

Let's take a look back on a busy year for the virtual Boston.com Book Club. With 2021 coming to a close, we thought this would be a great time to look back at the year that was for the Boston.com Book Club! We overachieved a little this year, as we ended up reading 13 books instead of 12. While our book journeys happened to focus mostly on books by Massachusetts authors, we did travel in a trapezoid-shaped fashion to the farthest reaches of New England _ from up in Maine to northwest Vermont down to Nantucket and back over to the Connecticut suburbs.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angie Thomas
NBC News

10 most notable LGBTQ books of 2021

As the omicron variant sweeps the world at unparalleled speed — upending the return of long-awaited "normal" holiday celebrations — now may be a better time than ever to stay indoors, escape from the surrounding chaos and get lost in a good (and queer) book. From a historic...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WXII 12

Book recommendations for the new year

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Reading is among the top resolutions for 2022. Kate Storhoff, the Retail Manager at Bookmarks in Winston-Salem, shares three books to check out in the new year. Cooking at Home by David Chang and Priya Krishna: This cookbook teaches you how to cook intuitively and get...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Repository

Books available at Stark, Summit libraries

“We Want Snow: A Wintry Chant” by Jamie A. Swenson – In this raucous, rhyming plea for snow, a group of youngsters imagines the cold weather delights they'll enjoy once winter arrives. From sledding and skating to building snow forts and snowmen, they want snow and plenty of it! But once the snowflakes start to fall, are the youngsters in for more than they bargained for?
STARK COUNTY, OH
Pioneer Press

Stephen L. Carter: The 15 best nonfiction books of 2021

For the past several years I have been putting together a list of that year’s best nonfiction, with special attention to books that taught me things I didn’t know. This has been an exceptional year for serious books; perhaps being locked down is good for creativity. Never have I had such trouble winnowing my list to 15. Nevertheless, here are my picks, all highly recommended, presented in random order — as usual, no tyranny of the alphabet! — and concluding with my choice for best nonfiction book of the year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Library Website#Webs#School For Good And Evil
Columbus Telegram

YA books at your library

With this year coming to a close and a new year beginning, now is the perfect time to set a goal for how many books you want to read in 2022. Some may want to read five books while others set their goal at 50. No matter your goal, there are some perfect Young Adult books at the library just waiting to be read.
COLUMBUS, NE
Den of Geek

Top New Science Fiction Books in January 2022

The top sci-fi books in January 2022 see the world transformed in myriad ways, from an Arctic plague to a UFO sighting to fleeing Earth for the stars. Den of Geek says: Sequoia Nagamatsu’s debut promises to be for 2022 what rereading Emily St. John Mandel’s Station Eleven was for 2020: a speculative plague narrative that may hit too close to home, but that may also be just the catharsis we need as we continue to adjust our lives in a post-covid era.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
studyfinds.org

Reading fiction books for fun improves language skills, study reveals

MONTREAL, Quebec — Looking for a good read to start off 2022? A recent study finds picking something from the fiction section may also help improve your verbal skills while entertaining you at the same time. Researchers from Concordia University in Canada say reading for fun, especially when it’s fiction, boosts a reader’s scores on language tests.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

January 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations

Welcome to Book Riot’s January 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! New year, new you, and tons of excellent new books to check out. How to decide which book to read as you start a brand new year? Look to the stars, of course! Check out your horoscope below for a peek at the month ahead, along with a book recommendation perfect for your sign.
LIFESTYLE
bookriot.com

20 of the Most Influential Historical Fiction Books Of All Time

Historical fiction connects the past with our present and thus, helps us make sense of our lives’ trajectories in respect to the grander scheme of things. While reading history helps us comprehend past events, reading historical fiction enables us to humanize the past and the people who walked this planet before us, many moons ago. We learn to be in better sync with our humanity after reading about the countless atrocities that have destroyed the lives of our predecessors. The past is not just a series of dates and facts to be memorized. It is intermingled with our current reality and therefore needs to be studied with precision. Historical fiction demystifies the past and shows it as what it actually was. We get to learn about ordinary people living in the midst of extraordinary happenings and vice-versa. As the time machine is still a pipe dream, what better way is there to revisit the past than to pick up historical fiction? Whether you’re a beginner to this genre or have been a fan for some time now, this list of the most influential historical fiction of all time might be helpful. Keep reading to know more about what roles gender, class, and ethnicity played in our defining our present.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Apartment Therapy

These Were the Nation’s Favorite Non-Fiction Books in 2021

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For some people, 2021 was a year full of books. Whether the goal was to read as many books as possible or update the TBR pile thanks to wonderful world of BookTok (the hashtag has 23.9 billion views and counting), reading became a lifeline throughout another turbulent year when many people were still spending a lot more time at home.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy