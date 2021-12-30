ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Singapore GDP growth to moderate in Q4 on Omicron woes: Reuters poll

By Chen Lin
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfF8k_0dYjfMPy00

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Singapore's economic growth is expected to have moderated in the fourth quarter, partly hurt by uncertainty caused by the Omicron COVID-19 variant and analysts say the outlook for next year will hinge on the global progress made against the pandemic.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is seen expanding 5.4% from the same period a year earlier, according to the median forecast of economists in a Reuters poll, marking the fourth straight quarter of growth. The economy grew 7.1% in the third quarter.

"The drop in y/y growth rates would be largely due to unfavourable base effects," said Brian Tan, regional economist at Barclays in a report, noting the year-ago sharp rebound from the pandemic-led downturn. He sees overall growth for 2021 at 6.8%.

Singapore's economy is likely to grow around 7% in 2021 and between 3% to 5% in 2022, according to official forecasts.

Growth in the city state has been picking up this year from the damage caused by virus-related restrictions and the sluggish global economy, as countries around the world shifted their strategies to living with the coronavirus.

However, the tourism hub has suspended the sale of tickets for arriving flights and buses under its quarantine-free travel programme last week as the Omicron variant spreads.

Singapore has vaccinated 87% of its population. As of Monday, 38% of the population has received their COVID-19 booster shot.

"Assuming that omicron blows over by early 2022, then a step up in services momentum should materialise. Ditto for construction, where border relaxation may allow for more foreign workers to return," said Selena Ling, OCBC Bank's head of treasury research and strategy. She is expecting 3% to 5% growth in 2022, in line with official forecast.

The central bank unexpectedly tightened its monetary policy at its last meeting in October amid mounting inflationary pressures caused by supply constraints and a recovery in the global economy.

Economists widely expect the central bank to tighten again in April next year as price pressures persist.

Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Tradeweb Markets reports 24% growth in Q4 ADV

Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) reported total trading volume of $20T for December; ADV stood at $915.9B which is an increase of 9.8% Y/Y. U.S. government bond ADV was up 23.6% Y/Y in December while mortgage ADV was down 18.1% Y/Y; U.S. Credit ADV was up 4.4% Y/Y and European credit ADV was down 9.3% Y/Y.
STOCKS
Reuters

China's Dec factory activity returns to growth, beats forecasts- Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, driven by production hikes and easing price pressures, but a weaker job market and business confidence added uncertainty, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China: Growth likely accelerated QoQ in Q4 2021 – Standard Chartered

Analysts at Standard Chartered believe that China’s Q4 2021 GDP is likely to have expanded to 3.6%. “Growth may have accelerated sequentially in Q4, despite expected fall in y/y growth due to a high base.”. “We expect GDP growth to have slowed further to 3.6% y/y in Q4 from...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Global Gdp#Omicron#Covid#Y Y#Barclays#Ocbc Bank#Treasury
editorials24.com

Singapore Q4 GDP expands 5.9% y/y, beating forecasts By Reuters

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore’s economy grew slightly more than expected in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Monday. The financial and transport hub saw an uneven recovery last year as countries around the world shifted their coronavirus strategies to living with the pandemic. Gross domestic...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kdal610.com

Irish manufacturing growth moderates again in Dec – PMI

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Growth in Irish manufacturing activity eased further in December from record highs reached earlier in 2021, a survey showed on Monday, at the end of the third-strongest quarter on records going back more than 20 years. The AIB IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell...
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

Singapore Q4 home prices rise 5% q/q, most since 2010

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s private home prices jumped 5% in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, the most in over a decade, preliminary official data showed on Monday. For the whole of 2021, prices increased by 10.6%, compared to a 2.2% increase in 2020. (This story corrects...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
theedgemarkets.com

Hong Kong financial chief expects 2021 GDP growth to reach 6.4%

HONG KONG (Jan 2): Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan expects the city's economic growth to reach 6.4% in 2021, marking a recovery from two years of recessions as the government largely keeps Covid-19 at bay. The latest estimate is in line with Chan's forecast in October for growth to...
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

Is 5 Percent GDP Growth China’s New Normal?

(Yicai Global) Dec. 31 -- With the new year upon us, China-watchers everywhere are wondering how fast GDP will grow in 2022. Fortunately, the Yicai Research Institute recently surveyed 18 prominent Chinese economists. Their median GDP growth forecast was 5 percent and their range of estimates was fairly narrow, with the most optimistic predicting 5¾ percent and the most pessimistic at 4½ percent. Although it is in line with the 2020-21 average, the economists’ forecast is a full percentage point below 2019’s outturn, and it implies that trend growth has slowed significantly (Figure 1).
ECONOMY
omahanews.net

Inflation, Omicron major risks to Indian economy: RBI

Mumbai [India], December 29 (ANI): Inflation and COVID-19 new variant Omicron pose major challenges to the Indian economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday. In the Reserve Bank's latest Systemic Risk Survey (SRS), all broad categories of risks to the financial system - global; macroeconomic; financial market; institutional; and general - were perceived as 'medium' in magnitude, but risks arising on account of global and financial markets were rated higher than the rest.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Vietnam's 2021 GDP growth slows, exports offer support

HANOI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's gross domestic product growth slowed further this year, government data showed on Wednesday, even as the fourth quarter improved and robust exports helped partially offset some of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Southeast Asian country's GDP grew 2.58% this year, slipping...
ECONOMY
capitalspectator.com

Strong Rebound Expected For US Q4 GDP Growth As Of 2021’s Close

The year is set to end on a bright note for the upcoming US GDP report for the fourth quarter, based on several nowcasts. The outlook for early 2022 is shaky, thanks to the spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. But there’s a relatively high degree of confidence that the end of 2021 will at least provide a tailwind as the country moves into the third calendar year of the pandemic.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Japan raises fiscal 2022 GDP growth forecast to 3.2%

Japan’s government slashed the current fiscal 2021 real GDP growth forecast from 3.7%, down from 2.6% as estimated in July. However, for fiscal 2022 starting April, real GDP growth forecast was upgraded from 2.2% to 3.2%. That would be the fastest growth rate since fiscal 2020 with GDP hitting a record JPY 556.8T.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Canadian GDP Rebounded in October and November ahead of Omicron

GDP grew 0.8% in October, backed by a bounce-back in goods-producing industries. Preliminary estimate that output grew another 0.3% in November, despite significant disruptions from flooding in BC. Omicron threat and re-imposed containment measures adding downside risk near-term, but impact still uncertain. GDP in Canada rose 0.8% in October as...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan raises FY2022 GDP growth estimate amid risks to outlook

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japan upgraded on Thursday its growth projections for the next fiscal year starting in April, saying it expected gross domestic product (GDP) to hit a record even amid risks from the Omicron variant and supply constraints, Cabinet Office officials said. The growth projection was raised...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Spain's GDP upward revision fuels uncertainty on real growth momentum

MADRID, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Spain's economy grew 2.6% in the third quarter, faster than an 2% initial estimate, driven by higher than expected household consumption, the INE statistics institute revealed, although annual growth may still fall short of the government's target. Summer is the key quarter for the tourism-dependent...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Stocks end higher as omicron worries moderate

Stocks ended higher for a second straight session Wednesday, extending a rebound from a three-day losing streak triggered by worries over the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 261 points, or 0.7%, to end near 35,754, while the S&P 500 finished around 47 points higher, up 1%, near 4,697. The Nasdaq Composite rose around 181 points, or 1.2%, closing near 15,522.
STOCKS
kitco.com

U.K. GDP was underperforming before Omicron

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

265K+
Followers
262K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy