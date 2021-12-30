ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Help: Colorado Healing Fund Collecting Donations For Shooting Spree Victims

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Lakewood police agent, now identified as Ashley Ferris , who was shot in the line of duty during a deadly shooting spree had another surgery on Wednesday. Lakewood police officials say the female agent shot and killed the gunman, Lyndon McLeod, who ultimately killed five people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8oMS_0dYjcv3600

LAKEWOOD, CO – DECEMBER 27: A police officer picks up flares at the Belmar shopping center where authorities say the suspect in a shooting spree that claimed five lives was shot and killed on December 27, 2021 in Lakewood, Colorado. The shootings occurred this evening at more than six separate locations across the metro area. Police say one officer was wounded while exchanging gunfire with the suspect. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Lakewood police say the agent, who has not been identified, is expected to make a full recovery.

The shootings began in Denver. Police there say those who want to help the victims, their families and survivors can donate to the Colorado Healing Fund .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxcfx_0dYjcv3600

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 28: Jessica Chernila, left, and Shannon Hoffman, embrace one another in front of a makeshift memorial outside Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing shop on Broadway where, on Monday, two women were killed and a man were injured in a shooting rampage on December 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Hornet on South Broadway will also donate more than 50% of its proceeds to families impacted by the shootings at Sol Tribe Tattoo.

Lakewood police also announced they set up a community resource center to help anyone impacted by the tragedies. It will be located inside the Core Cycling and Wellness building across from the Hyatt House, at 7349 W. Alaska Drive.

The center will be open Thursday 9am-7pm and Friday 8am-12pm. Trauma resources and mental health therapists will be available to the public.

“Nobody will be turned away. This resource center is for anyone in our community (Lakewood, Denver or otherwise) who has been affected by the senseless tragedy this week,” Lakewood police stated.

