Playing Short-Handed is Nothing New for Islanders

By Stefen Rosner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the New York Islanders face the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, they will be missing some key players in their lineup due to injury and COVID-19. But the Islanders not being at full-strength and playing games regardless is something the Islanders are used to given circumstances over the last couple of...

Will Veteran Leadership Save Islanders?

The New York Islanders entered the 2021-22 campaign as the oldest team in hockey with an average age of 29.08. While there are a few outliers in there, with defensemen Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene, the veteran presence in the locker room has allowed the Islanders to handle the long breaks in between games.
Getting Healthier: Nelson and Palmieri Join Islanders for Practice

The New York Islanders welcomed back two familiar faces to the ice for practice on Monday morning. The two players were forwards Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri. With Nelson back on the ice, that means he is out of COVID-19 protocol. That leaves Sebastian Aho (Dec. 30) as the only player left in COVID-19 protocol, with assistant coach John Gruden and goaltender coach Piero Greco being put into protocol on Jan. 1.
NYHN Daily: Islanders Welcome Back Players, Veteran Presence & More

The New York Islanders still have nine days to go before their next contest. There is a ton of time to practice and especially get healthy. Islanders’ forwards Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri were back at practice, while the veteran presence in the locker room has helped immensely given the breaks in the schedule.
Schedule Changes: A Postponed Game Rescheduled & Arena Swap

The New York Islanders had five games postponed this season due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, the National Hockey League announced schedule changes for the Islanders, as one of those five games will be made up in January, with a venue swap for the final two meetings of the season against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
No Players in Protocol: Aho Joins Islanders for Practice on Wednesday

The New York Islanders have gone through COVID-19 hell this season. But on Wednesday, the last Islander remaining in COVID-19 protocol in Sebastian Aho skated with the team at practice. Schedule Changes: A Postponed Game Rescheduled & Arena Swap. Aho entered COVID protocol on Dec. 30 and was unavailable for...
Austin Czarnik’s Uncertain Future, ‘Just Going to Have Fun’

If you follow the New York Islanders, you are more than likely aware that forward Anthony Beauvillier writes “have fun” on the butt-end of his sticks, as a subtle reminder to himself that hockey is just a game. Although Austin Czarnik does not mimic Beauvillier’s habit, his mindset has been the same despite the uncertainties that come with his role.
Islanders Highlights from Their Triumphant Return To Play

After an extended break which saw three games get postponed, the Islanders returned to play Thursday night. They managed to play two home games, one against the Buffalo Sabres and the other against the Edmonton Oilers. Both of these games were triumphant victories, beating the Sabres 4-1 and the Oilers 3-2 in an overtime game.
Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
Hischier Skates, Hamilton Has Surgery | INJURY REPORT

Devils captain Nico Hischier (lower-body) skated on his own Wednesday and could return to the lineup Thursday when New Jersey hosts Columbus. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton underwent surgery for a broken jaw and will be out of the lineup indefinitely. "Nico was back this morning. Skated lightly on his own," head...
