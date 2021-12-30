ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

30A “Trump Won” and “Let’s go Brandon” banners still flying

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dNifa_0dYjZGGC00

SEAGROVE BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Seagrove Beach homeowner flying the “Trump Won” and “Let’s go Brandon” banners is not backing down in his fight against Walton County.

Marvin Peavy was found in non-compliance with Walton County code last month for the almost three-story-tall banners.

New public beach access coming to Walton County

The code prohibits signage of any kind along the scenic corridor where he lives.

Peavy is still being fined $50 a day for being in violation of the county’s sign ordinance along scenic highway 30A.

He was originally cited in October and said he now owes over $4,000.

He said he has no plans of taking the banners down.

“We haven’t paid any fines yet,” Peavy said. “We are trying not to pay the fines because we believe we have our First Amendment right so we are standing up to the county here.”

Walton County community steps up to bring Freeport man’s home to code

Peavy said he is going to Walton County court in the next couple of weeks to argue the constitutionality of the ordinance.

He said they will take it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if need be.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WMBB

Update on South Walton underpass construction

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of transportation officially broke ground on the Highway 98/County Road 30A pedestrian underpass in March of last year. Since then, the area has seen different traffic shifts as work continues on the $5.6 million project. “Right now they are on the north side of that tunnel,” FDOT […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

State leaders spoke with Bay Co. residents during annual delegation meeting

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Local legislators wrapped up a day full of delegation meetings across the Panhandle, with the final meeting in Panama City. These sessions take place each year before the start of the legislative session in Tallahassee. Most of the people who showed up were affiliated with either local governments or local […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

A unique species from Panama City is now on threatened species list

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Federal wildlife officials have added the Panama City crayfish to the endangered species list Tuesday. Without protection, they said the crustacean could become extinct shortly. But local officials said they are trying to keep that from happening. The Panama City crayfish’s natural habitat is freshwater pine-filled ditches and wetlands. But […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Jackson County citizens request funding from state lawmakers

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, state lawmakers heard a long list of items in Jackson County to take with them to Tallahassee next week. Senator George Gainer and Representative Brad Drake met with Jackson County citizens and employees to discuss county concerns. Residents spoke one-by-one, asking for funding from state representatives at the legislative […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Freeport, FL
County
Walton County, FL
City
Brandon, FL
Walton County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

New lumber business coming to Parker

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals will soon have a new option for buying lumber: Fulcrum Building Group will be opening a branch in Parker. “I’m excited about any new industry that we can bring to our city to make some money for the town,” Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly said. The company owns high-tech lumber yards […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

New Fed Ex facility coming to Port Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new 251,000 square-foot FedEx Ground facility is coming to Port Panama City. The operation will be located in the Port of Panama City’s Intermodal Distribution Center on U.S. Highway-231 in Panama City. “The 33-acre site was chosen, in part, because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach Bookit facility sold to DR Horton for $5M

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The BookIt facility in Panama City Beach was sold in December to D.R. Horton for $4.975 million, according to the Bay County Property Appraiser. BookIt, a travel website, became infamous at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020 for allegedly leaving customers stranded and refusing to […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Regional FedEx distribution center coming to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) – The Bay County Economic Development Alliance’s “Project Rocket” has been revealed to be a regional FedEx ground distribution center serving customers from Pensacola to Tallahassee. This new facility will bring about 200 jobs over the next three years. “It’s very exciting because we have been working very hard to get […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
WMBB

Local restaurants increase service fees in Bay and Walton

BAY AND WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – If you have dined in at some local restaurants lately you may have noticed extra services fees on the receipt. Many restaurants have added charges, in some cases as much as 20% of the total bill. Some of the restaurants have explanations, but for others, it is still […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Marianna’s plans for 2022

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials just ended what they believe to be a great year of improvements, but they said 2022 plans are going to be even more impactful. Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity provided $30 mil. from hurricane mitigation funds. “We were successful with two […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

City of Springfield ends months-long budget freeze

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield city officials are feeling a lot better about the city’s financial condition. In October, they froze spending on almost everything other than essential expenses. Monday night, they voted to lift that freeze. The major concern was debt from the city’s $7 million line of credit for Hurricane Michael debris clean-up. […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
WMBB

Man O’ Wars washing up on Bay and Walton County beaches

BAY AND WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Safety officials are not only warning against rough Gulf waters this weekend but also Portuguese Man O’ Wars. The Man O’ Wars are washing up on Walton and Bay County beaches. According to a tweet from the South Walton Fire District, they said while the Man O’ Wars’ […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Signage#The U S Supreme Court
WMBB

New businesses continue to open in PCB amid setbacks and supply chain issues

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — New businesses continue to flock to Bay County, despite recent challenges. Supply chain issues and COVID-19 have caused setbacks in the process of opening a storefront, according to some local business owners. Kurt Fadden, an Island Fin Poke Company franchise owner, said the opening process of his storefront has […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County woman celebrates her 100th birthday

BAY COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — A Bay County woman has hit a major milestone, Betty Jasinski celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday. Jasinski grew up in Nashville and said her favorite decade was the 40s, as she had a lot of fun dancing during the big band era. She has lived in her house in […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Where can I find a COVID-19 rapid test?

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Many people are struggling to find take-home COVID-19 tests and rapid tests, but Pancare is not running low on rapid COVID-19 tests. “Rapid tests, we’re guaranteed an allotted amount each week,” Pancare Marketing Coordinator Ashley Kelley said. “We’ve held that steady since we were able to get the rapid tests. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Statistics show human trafficking is on the rise in the Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Human trafficking is a crime that can be hard to spot, and with platforms like social media, it’s happening more than you think. January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The 14th Judicial Circuit Human Trafficking Task Force serves six Panhandle counties, and board member, Dr. Laurie Lawrence said […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

City of Lynn Haven to hold public workshop on multiple projects

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven will hold a public workshop discussing the Rails to Trails and Marina Island Projects on Wednesday, January 5. This is an open forum. Construction Management and Development Inc. President, Scott Stay, and Project Manager, Joel Brown, will be presenting. The meeting will take place at […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Local teen giving back to homeless with food

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teenager is doing her part to feed the homeless. 18-year-old Caitlin Holmes has built a mini-food pantry as part of a senior project for her girl scout group. The pantry is similar to mini-libraries. It’s located at the corner of Beach Drive and Luverne Avenue by the Panama […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy