Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kenneth Gainwell in his Week 17 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Washington Football Team.

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) celebrates after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown reception against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kenneth Gainwell for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East rivals square off in Week 17 when Gainwell's Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) take the field against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gainwell has rushed for 209 yards (13.9 per game) on 55 carries with four touchdowns.

He also has 244 receiving yards (16.3 per game) on 29 catches, with one TD.

His team has rushed the ball 483 times this season, and he's taken 55 of those attempts (11.4%).

The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Washington

In his one career matchups, Gainwell finished with zero rushing yards versus the Football Team, 16.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Football Team.

The Football Team give up 104.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.

This season the Football Team have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Gainwell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.

Over his last three games, Gainwell has 54 yards on 12 carries (18.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

He's also averaged 13.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 39 yards.

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

