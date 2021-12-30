ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kenneth Gainwell in his Week 17 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Washington Football Team.

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) celebrates after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown reception against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kenneth Gainwell for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East rivals square off in Week 17 when Gainwell's Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) take the field against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Gainwell has rushed for 209 yards (13.9 per game) on 55 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 244 receiving yards (16.3 per game) on 29 catches, with one TD.
  • His team has rushed the ball 483 times this season, and he's taken 55 of those attempts (11.4%).
  • The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gainwell's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his one career matchups, Gainwell finished with zero rushing yards versus the Football Team, 16.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Football Team.
  • The Football Team give up 104.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Football Team have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Gainwell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.
  • Over his last three games, Gainwell has 54 yards on 12 carries (18.0 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He's also averaged 13.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 39 yards.

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

#American Football
