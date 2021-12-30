DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for DeAndre Carter in his Week 17 contest with the Washington Football Team against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nov 29, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) celebrates after making a catch against the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Before DeAndre Carter hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. NFC East foes play in Week 17 when Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-9) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter has caught 24 passes (43 targets) for 296 yards (19.7 per game) and has three touchdowns this year.

Carter has been the target of 8.7% (43 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.

Carter has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carter's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Carter has averaged 36.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Eagles, 12.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the Eagles, Carter has not had a TD catch.

The Eagles are allowing 228.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles' defense is 16th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cowboys, Carter was targeted two times and racked up one catch for five yards.

Over his last three outings, Carter has caught five passes for 29 yards. He was targeted 11 times, and averaged 9.7 yards per game.

Carter's Washington Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive