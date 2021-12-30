ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Cordarrelle Patterson in his Week 17 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the Buffalo Bills.

Nov 28, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Cordarrelle Patterson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Patterson, has carried the ball 140 times for 579 yards (38.6 per game), with six touchdowns.
  • He also has 49 receptions for 523 yards (34.9 per game) and five TDs.
  • He has received 140 of his team's 359 carries this season (39.0%).
  • The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while running the ball 41.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Against the Bills, Patterson's 34.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 11.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games against the Bills Patterson has not run for a touchdown.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 17th in the NFL, conceding 114.8 yards per game.
  • This year the Bills have conceded 18 rushing TDs. They are ranked 28th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Lions, Patterson carried the ball seven times for 14 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Patterson has 90 yards on 34 carries (30.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

