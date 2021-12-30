Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Cordarrelle Patterson in his Week 17 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the Buffalo Bills.

Nov 28, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Cordarrelle Patterson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Patterson, has carried the ball 140 times for 579 yards (38.6 per game), with six touchdowns.

He also has 49 receptions for 523 yards (34.9 per game) and five TDs.

He has received 140 of his team's 359 carries this season (39.0%).

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while running the ball 41.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Patterson's 34.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 11.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games against the Bills Patterson has not run for a touchdown.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 17th in the NFL, conceding 114.8 yards per game.

This year the Bills have conceded 18 rushing TDs. They are ranked 28th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Lions, Patterson carried the ball seven times for 14 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Patterson has 90 yards on 34 carries (30.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

