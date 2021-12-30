Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mike Davis in his Week 17 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the Buffalo Bills.

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) stiff arms Carolina Panthers cornerback Keith Taylor (28) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mike Davis for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Season Stats

Davis has rushed for 431 yards on 124 carries (28.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 40 catches for 246 yards (16.4 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has handled 124, or 34.5%, of his team's 359 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Davis' 13 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Bills are 14.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Davis did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bills.

Note: Davis' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 17th in the league, conceding 114.8 yards per game.

This season the Bills are ranked 28th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (18).

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Davis rushed seven times for 28 yards (four yards per carry).

Davis has 93 yards on 24 carries (31.0 ypg) in his last three games.

And he has caught six passes for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

