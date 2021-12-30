ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mike Davis in his Week 17 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the Buffalo Bills.

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) stiff arms Carolina Panthers cornerback Keith Taylor (28) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mike Davis for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Davis has rushed for 431 yards on 124 carries (28.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 40 catches for 246 yards (16.4 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • He has handled 124, or 34.5%, of his team's 359 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Davis' 13 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Bills are 14.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Davis did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bills.
  • Note: Davis' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 17th in the league, conceding 114.8 yards per game.
  • This season the Bills are ranked 28th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (18).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Davis rushed seven times for 28 yards (four yards per carry).
  • Davis has 93 yards on 24 carries (31.0 ypg) in his last three games.
  • And he has caught six passes for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

