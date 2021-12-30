ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for D.J. Moore in his Week 17 contest with the Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints.

Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) runs with the ball after a catch as Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (left) and cornerback Taron Johnson (24) defend during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on D.J. Moore for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South rivals square off in Week 17 when Moore's Carolina Panthers (5-10) hit the field against the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Moore has 83 catches on 144 targets, with a team-high 1,041 receiving yards (69.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • Moore has been the target of 144 of his team's 530 passing attempts this season, or 27.2% of the target share.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have thrown the ball in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Moore has averaged 70.3 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Saints, 9.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Moore has caught a touchdown pass against the Saints three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • The Saints have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 252.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Saints have given up 19 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Moore was targeted 12 times and totaled 55 yards on five receptions.
  • During his last three games, Moore has collected 187 yards on 17 receptions, averaging 62.3 yards per game, on 33 targets.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

#Sports Betting#New Orleans#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The New Orleans Saints#Nfc South#Caesars Superdome
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Mike Tomlin, Antonio Brown

NFL fans are praising Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin following the wild scene with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who began his career with Pittsburgh, appeared to quit mid-game during Tampa Bay’s contest against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Message After Leaving Bucs

Antonio Brown has a two-word message after leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver is no longer a member of the Buccaneers after leaving the team during Sunday’s win at MetLife Stadium. Brown, who won a Super...
NFL
FanSided

2 Cowboys coaches going in different directions with Jaguars HC Job

Dec. 28 was the first day that NFL teams could contact assistant coaches from other organizations to fill any head coaching vacancies. The Jacksonville Jaguars did not waste any time requesting to speak with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn early that morning. This is...
NFL
