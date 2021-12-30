Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Josh Allen in his Week 17 contest with the Buffalo Bills against the Atlanta Falcons.

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Josh Allen, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Allen's Buffalo Bills (9-6) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has thrown for 4,048 yards (269.9 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 65% of his passes and tossing 34 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 619 rushing yards (41.3 ypg) on 102 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.

Allen has attempted 106 of his 575 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The 253.7 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Allen went 30-for-47 (63.8%) for 314 yards with three touchdown passes.

He added 12 carries for 64 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt.

Allen has passed for 832 yards while completing 63% of his throws (85-of-135), with eight touchdowns and two interceptions (277.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's also carried the ball 27 times for 197 yards and one touchdown, averaging 65.7 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

