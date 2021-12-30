ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Josh Allen in his Week 17 contest with the Buffalo Bills against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Josh Allen, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Allen's Buffalo Bills (9-6) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Allen has thrown for 4,048 yards (269.9 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 65% of his passes and tossing 34 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 619 rushing yards (41.3 ypg) on 102 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.
  • Allen has attempted 106 of his 575 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The 253.7 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Allen went 30-for-47 (63.8%) for 314 yards with three touchdown passes.
  • He added 12 carries for 64 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt.
  • Allen has passed for 832 yards while completing 63% of his throws (85-of-135), with eight touchdowns and two interceptions (277.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's also carried the ball 27 times for 197 yards and one touchdown, averaging 65.7 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

