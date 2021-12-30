ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Cam Newton in his Week 17 contest with the Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-10 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Nov. 14, 2021. Nfl Cardinals Vs Panthers Carolina Panthers At Arizona Cardinals

Cam Newton has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 17 when Newton and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) take on the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Newton has passed for 684 yards (114.0 per game) while completing 54.8% of his passes (69-for-126), with four touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He has added 225 rushing yards (37.5 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Panthers have called a pass in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Newton has thrown seven passes in the red zone this season, 6.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Newton's 192 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Saints are 123.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Newton threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those outings against the Saints.
  • Note: Newton's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • This week Newton will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (252.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Saints have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Newton threw for 61 yards while completing 53.8% of his passes with one interception.
  • He added five carries for 42 yards, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
  • Newton has thrown for 395 yards while completing 54.1% of his passes (40-of-74), with one touchdown and three interceptions over his last three outings (131.7 per game).
  • He also has 160 rushing yards on 30 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 53.3 yards per game on the ground.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

