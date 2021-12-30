Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Taylor Heinicke in his Week 17 contest with the Washington Football Team against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 5, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Taylor Heinicke's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East foes take the field in Week 17 when Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-9) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has thrown for 3,052 yards (203.5 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

He also adds 296 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 56 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Heinicke has attempted 45 of his 440 passes in the red zone, accounting for 39.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Heinicke's zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles are 192.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Heinicke did not throw a touchdown pass in any of those games.

The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Heinicke completed 31.8% of his pass attempts for 121 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Heinicke has thrown for 243 yards (81.0 ypg), completing 38.3% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive