Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbbrE_0dYjYTSC00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Taylor Heinicke in his Week 17 contest with the Washington Football Team against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 5, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Taylor Heinicke's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East foes take the field in Week 17 when Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-9) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has thrown for 3,052 yards (203.5 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 296 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 56 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Heinicke has attempted 45 of his 440 passes in the red zone, accounting for 39.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Heinicke's zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles are 192.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Heinicke did not throw a touchdown pass in any of those games.
  • The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Heinicke completed 31.8% of his pass attempts for 121 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Heinicke has thrown for 243 yards (81.0 ypg), completing 38.3% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

