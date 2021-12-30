ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

James O'Shaughnessy Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for James O'Shaughnessy in his Week 17 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the New England Patriots.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end James O'Shaughnessy (80) reacts to being tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Garret Wallow (32) during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jaguars hosted the Texans during a regular season NFL game. Houston defeated Jacksonville 30-16. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 121921 Jagstexans 41

Before placing any bets on James O'Shaughnessy's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. O'Shaughnessy and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) take on the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

James O'Shaughnessy Prop Bet Odds

James O'Shaughnessy Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • O'Shaughnessy's stat line this year shows 24 grabs for 244 yards. He puts up 16.3 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 34 times.
  • O'Shaughnessy has been the target of 6.2% (34 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England

  • O'Shaughnessy's 10.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Patriots are 19.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • O'Shaughnessy, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: O'Shaughnessy's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The Patriots are allowing 209.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots have allowed 19 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, O'Shaughnessy was targeted four times and racked up 49 yards on four receptions.
  • O'Shaughnessy has caught 12 passes on 14 targets for 130 yards in his last three games, averaging 43.3 yards per game.

O'Shaughnessy's Jacksonville Teammates

