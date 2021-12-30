ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Rob Gronkowski in his Week 17 contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Jets.

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after scoring against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Rob Gronkowski ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) square off against the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski has hauled in 41 passes (69 targets) for 550 yards (36.7 per game) and has six touchdowns this year.
  • Gronkowski has been the target of 69 of his team's 642 passing attempts this season, or 10.7% of the target share.
  • Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Gronkowski is averaging 32.6 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Jets, 22.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
  • Gronkowski has caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets are conceding 267.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Panthers last week, Gronkowski was targeted two times and racked up 23 yards on one reception.
  • Gronkowski has caught eight passes on 22 targets for 114 yards over his last three outings, averaging 38.0 yards per game.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

